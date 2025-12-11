Salman Khan suits up for Red Sea Film Festival outing, poses with Idris Elba and Edgar Ramirez

Superstar Salman Khan turned heads at a glamorous gala dinner at the Red Sea Film Festival, opting for a sharp suit for the outing. The actor shared frame space with Hollywood icons Idris Elba and Edgar Ramirez, and the internet hasn’t calmed down since. Salman Khan is among the Bollywood stars who attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah this year.

Salman Khan at Red Sea Film Festival

On Wednesday, Salman attended the Golden Globes gala dinner at the film festival. Several images from the dinner were shared on the official Instagram account of the film festival. In the images, Salman is seen alongside Idris Elba, Edgar Ramírez, and other attendees, with pictures also showing other personalities who attended the dinner.

In one picture, Salman is seen standing in the middle in an all-black suit, complete with a matching shirt and tie. To his left is Edgar, who is wearing a black velvet jacket over a dark shirt. On the right stands Idris in a black double-breasted jacket paired with a white T-shirt.

Ever since the pictures emerged on social media, his fans can’t stop gushing over his outing at the film festival, and are praising his sharp look and undeniable charm.

“Bhai is ageing backwards, man,” one fan wrote, with another commenting, “Looking a lot like he was in the 2000s decade.” “Salman Khan x Idris Elba wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card,” a third comment read on X.

“Very handsome Salman Khan,” another shared. One social media user wrote, “A powerhouse frame with global icons, elegance, talent & charisma in one shot…”.

Salman also spoke about attending the Red Sea Film Festival on the red carpet. In the video, which has surfaced on social media, Salman is seen saying, “I love it here. I like Saudi. A lot of people here like the culture. It’s nice. I keep on visiting this place quite a bit nowadays. So it’s good.”

He also spoke about Alia Bhatt getting honoured at the film festival, mentioning, “Yes, Alia Bhatt, it’s amazing! I think only Saudi could’ve done this. It’s amazing. They’re going places really rapidly. It’s a good thing. I like it that they bring their best and our culture together.”

What’s next for Salman

Salman was last seen on the big screen in Sikandar, which failed to elicit expected response. He made a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Salman was also seen hosting reality show, Bigg Boss 19.

Next, the actor will be seen in the film, Battle of Galwan. The film, also starring Chitrangda Singh, will revisit the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used. Instead, soldiers resorted to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones. It is being helmed by Apoorva Lakhia.