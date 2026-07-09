‘What is Hindu-Muslim in this?': Deool Band 2 director slams religion debate after Shah Rukh Khan waived 42 lakh fee

Hit Marathi film Deool Band 2 director Pravin Tarde recently revealed that superstar Shah Rukh Khan waived his film’s ₹42 lakh Digital Cinema Package (DCP) cost after the filmmaker approached the actor's company seeking a discount. Tarde shared that this gesture helped the film release in theatres and enjoy a successful box office run, eventually surpassing ₹100 crore.

Deool Band 2 director Pravin Tarde praises Shah Rukh Khan's generosity.

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However, the revelation led to criticism from a section of social media users, who linked Shah Rukh Khan's gesture to religion and questioned why the actor had supported a film centred on a Hindu deity. In a recent interview, however, Pravin Tarde hit back at such comments and spoke about Shah Rukh's generosity.

'What is the Hindu-Muslim issue in this?'

In a conversation with Podkatta, Pravin said, “What is the Hindu-Muslim issue in this? He is a part of the film industry, and so am I. We approached his company seeking a discount because we only had ₹12–13 lakh, while the bill was around ₹43 lakh. Shah Rukh asked his team whether the film was good. They told him it was an excellent film, and he immediately instructed them to hand over the DCP, saying we could discuss the payment later."

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'Don’t have to prove anything to anyone'

{{^usCountry}} He further added, “The film was ready for release, and we had to clear the dues. He simply said, ‘Give them the DCP first. We’ll sort out the bill later.’ Isn’t that greatness? If someone helps us with such a big heart, should we ignore that kindness because of caste or religion? We must acknowledge it. As far as Hindutva is concerned, I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. Thanking Shah Rukh Khan has nothing to do with my Hindutva ideology. A good person is a good person." About Deool Band 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further added, “The film was ready for release, and we had to clear the dues. He simply said, ‘Give them the DCP first. We’ll sort out the bill later.’ Isn’t that greatness? If someone helps us with such a big heart, should we ignore that kindness because of caste or religion? We must acknowledge it. As far as Hindutva is concerned, I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. Thanking Shah Rukh Khan has nothing to do with my Hindutva ideology. A good person is a good person." About Deool Band 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Deool Band 2 is a sequel to the 2015 film Deool Band and addresses the sensitive issue of farmer suicides while exploring the conflict between faith and atheism. It stars Mohan Joshi and Snehal Tarde in the lead roles, while Mangesh Desai, Sanskruti Balgude, Devendra Gaikwad, Savita Malpekar, and Pravin Tarde appear in supporting roles.

Shah Rukh Khan's next film

Shah Rukh is currently busy shooting for his next film, King, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously helmed his blockbuster Pathaan. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and others.