Deva box office collection day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde-starrer crosses 25 crore

Deva box office collection day 6: Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews’ debut Hindi film Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, released in theatres on January 31. The film has been performing decently at the box office. As per the latest Sacnilk.com report, Deva has now crossed the ₹25 crore mark at the box office. (Also read: Pooja Hegde calls Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Allu Arjun a Tamil film, internet feels she is in ‘Urvashi Rautela mode’) A still from Deva, which released in theatres on January 31.

Deva box office update

The report states that Deva now stands at an overall collection of ₹ 26.65 crore as per early estimates. The film saw a sharp dip in collections from Monday onwards, and it will be interesting to see how it holds up in the next few days. On its sixth day of release, Deva minted ₹ 2.35 crore, which is its lowest so far in terms of single day collections.

On its opening day, the film brought in ₹5.5 crore net, and it had a 16.36 per cent surge in collections on Saturday, bringing in ₹6.4 crore. However, on Monday the film saw a decline with 62.07 per cent drop in earnings.

More details

Ahead of the film's release, Shahid shared an emotional note on social media, noting the hard work and dedication he put into the project.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the making of Deva. He wrote in the caption, "One year of blood, sweat, and tears. 2024 was all DEVA!!! MERA DIL MERI JAAN. MERA KAAM MERI SHIDDAT. MERA ACTING KE LIYE PYAAR. MERI AUDIENCE KE LIYE MOHOBBAT. MERA SAALON KA EXPERIENCE MERA ANDAR KA CREATIVE BACHHA. SAB HAI IS DEVA MEIN... (My heart, my soul. My work, my dedication. My love for acting. My affection for my audience. My years of experience, my inner creative child--everything is in this DEVA). "Till today he was mine. From tomorrow he is yours."

Deva is a remake of Rosshan’s 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, which had Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Shahid plays ACP Dev Ambre, a man who loses his memory while trying to solve his best friend’s murder. Pooja plays his lover, a reporter called Diya Sathaye. Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait also play key roles in it.