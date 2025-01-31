Deva box office day 1 prediction: Shahid Kapoor cop drama may earn less than one-third of Kabir Singh, lose to Sky Force

Shahid Kapoor's return to action - Deva - has been released in theatres. The film sees Shahid as a mercurial police officer and has been billed as a mass entertainer. Given the combination of Shahid's stardom and the genre, expectations were high from Deva. However, it appears that the film may struggle to meet those. (Also read: Deva Trailer: Shahid Kapoor drops jaws with his ‘unhinged’ portrayal of a cop; fans compare it to Haider) Deva box office prediction: The Shahid Kapoor-starrer may not get a bumper opening.

Deva advance booking collections

Deva was expected to do well on its opening day and the first indication of that is always the advance booking collection. However, if those figures are a sign of what is to come, then the makers may not have a bumper opening day on their hands. According to Sacnilk, Deva collected just ₹1.67 crore gross in advance booking for its first day. The film sold less than a lakh tickets nationwide before the release, a rather low figure. The one consolation for Deva is that as a mass film, it is expected to do well in in the tier-2 and tier-3 centres, where spot booking is still big. This means that despite low advance booking numbers, the film has a chance to recover over the day.

Deva box office day 1 prediction

According to industry sources, Deva is looking at a lukewarm day one, in the range of ₹5-7 crore nett in India. The first reviews will arrive in the afternoon (there was no early screening for critics) and if the word of mouth holds, the number can go towards the upper end. But all signs project a ₹6-crore opening for the Shahid Kapoor-starrer so far. If this does happen, it would mean that Deva's opening day will be less than one-third of Shahid's last hit - Kabir Singh. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film had earned almost ₹20 crore on its first day back in 2019.

What would be a bigger ignominy for Deva is that if the numbers hold true, the film is set to lose to Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, which was released last week. Sky Force earned ₹5.50 crore on Thursday, its 7th day of release. It is projected to do better on Friday. As of noon, Sky Force has earned ₹31 lakh on Friday, according to Sacnilk, and it is going neck-and-neck with Deva ( ₹32 lakh).

About Deva

Deva marks filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews' Hindi debut. The action thriller also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. The film's soundtrack and musical score were composed by Jakes Bejoy, with a song composed by Vishal Mishra.