Dhaakad producer reacts to reports about selling office to clear dues after Kangana Ranaut-starrer flopped

Dhaakad producer Deepak Mukut has responded to several rumours about the film, including that he had to give up his office to repay loans and dues as the movie didn't perform well in theatres. In a new interview, Deepak also spoke about why the film didn't do well at the box office. He also reacted to reports that Dhaakad faced a tough time getting OTT release due to its poor performance at the box office. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut defends herself after Dhaakad failure at the box office)

Dhaakad, an action movie directed by Razneesh Ghai, released theatrically on May 20 this year. The film stars Kangana Ranaut, along with Saswata Chatterjee, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Deepak and Sohel Maklai. The film fared poorly at the box office, not even crossing ₹10 crore at the box office, as per some reports.

In an interview with Indian Express, Deepak clarified about parting with his office for paying dues, “These are baseless rumours and absolutely wrong. I have already recovered maximum loss and whatever is left will be recovered in the due course.”

Speaking about the film's performance at the box office, he said, “We had made Dhaakad with a lot of conviction and it was a very well-made film. I don’t know what went wrong but I would like to believe that it’s people’s choice, what they accept and what they not and what they want to watch as well. But according to us, we feel proud to have made a good, female-led spy action thriller, a genre less explored, with good conviction.”

Dhaakad witnessed a slow start at the box office and according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film made ₹50 lakh on its opening day. "#Dhaakad early estimates for All-India Day 1 is ₹50 Lakhs Nett," he had tweeted.

After Dhaakad failed at the box office, Kangana defended herself. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “2019 I gave Manikarnika 160 cr ka superhit hit, 2020 was covid year. 2021 I gave the biggest film of my career Thalaivii which came on OTT and was a huge success. I see a lot of negativity but 2020 is the year of blockbuster—lock up hosting. And it’s not over yet…I have great hopes with it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON