Dhanush stops fan from touching his feet at Kara event; internet asks ‘Why should actors be treated like gods?’

The clip sparked mixed reactions on social media, with several users raising concerns about celebrity worship. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Do not worship celebrities, no matter how popular or powerful they are.” Another commented, “Why do people start worshipping actors?” while a third added, “Why should actors be treated like gods?”

At the Telugu pre-release event of Kara, a moment involving a fan grabbed attention online. A female fan approached Dhanush and knelt before him as a sign of admiration. The actor immediately asked her to get up and went on to pose for a picture with her, handling the situation with calm and humility. (Also read: Dhanush recalls being mocked for his physique, says Polladhavan turned things around: ‘I got claps for my body’ )

Dhanush witnessed an overwhelming response during his visit to Coimbatore for the promotions of his upcoming film Kara. Fans turned up in large numbers, lining up from the airport to the event venue to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Dhanush's message for young fans The event also had a nostalgic touch, as Dhanush was presented with a bike number plate referencing his film Polladhavan. Holding it up, the actor smiled and reflected on its importance in his career, calling it a turning point.

Addressing the audience, Dhanush shared an inspiring message, encouraging young fans to believe in themselves and stay focused on their goals. Referring to a line from the Bhagavad Gita, he spoke about the power of manifestation and self-belief, recalling how he once visualised winning a National Award long before it became a reality.

About Kara In Kara, Dhanush takes on the role of a dacoit who executes bold bank heists in broad daylight, with the story delving into the aftermath of his actions. The film’s gripping trailer has already earned positive reactions on social media. It also features Mamitha Baiju and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles.

Directed by Vignesh Raja, the film is backed by Vels Film International. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Theni Eswar and editing by Srijith Sarang. Kara is set to hit theatres on April 30.