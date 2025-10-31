Dharmendra, 89, admitted to hospital, sources assure nothing to worry. Here’s the reason behind his visit

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra, who will soon celebrate his 90th birthday, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, prompting a wave of concern among fans after news of his hospitalisation began circulating online. However, sources close to the actor have put rumours to rest, clarifying that the veteran star is doing well and is at the hospital for routine medical check-ups. Dharmendra, who is married to actor-politician Hema Malini, will turn 90 in December this year.

Dharmendra in hospital

The 89-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital earlier this week, with sources close to him revealing that he is there to undergo a series of routine medical tests.

“Yes, Dharmendra is currently at Breach Candy Hospital, but there is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine medical tests, which is the reason for his current stay. It seems that someone spotted him there, which has led to a frenzy among his fans, but there is nothing to be worries about as he is absolutely fine,” says the source.

In fact, according to the insider, it was Dharmendra’s own decision to stay at the hospital to complete all his tests at once, rather than travel back and forth every day for them.

“Dharmendra undergoes multiple routine tests that usually take around two to three days to complete. Given that he is 89, daily travel can be tiring at this age. Hence, he himself chose to stay at the hospital and finish all the tests at once instead of commuting back and forth each day,” shares the source, adding, “His sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who are currently occupied with their respective film shoots, are keeping a close eye on their father’s health and staying updated on the medical tests and the results”.

About Dharmendra

Dharmendra, who is married to actor-politician Hema Malini, will turn 90 in December this year. Back in April, Dharmendra underwent a cataract surgery. On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) alongside actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He is set to appear next in Sriram Raghavan-directed Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda. The upcoming war drama is based on the life of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Arun Khetarpal. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher. It is slated to release in December.