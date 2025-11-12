Veteran actor Dharmendra discharged from hospital, family decides to take him home: Doctor at Breach Candy

Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, has been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital, doctors confirmed on Wednesday, adding that his family, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, decided to take the actor home. Veteran actor Dharmendra was hospitalised in Mumbai recently.

Dharmendra discharged

On Wednesday morning, PTI shared the update about Dharmendra's health. They stated that the actor has been discharged from hospital with the family deciding to take him home. The 89-year-old has been in and out of hospital for weeks.

"Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7.30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him treatment at home," Dr Pratit Samdani told PTI.

The update comes after several videos showing an ambulance arriving at and leaving Dharmendra’s residence surfaced on social media.

About Dharmendra’s health

On Tuesday morning, rumours began circulating that Dharmendra had died in the hospital. However, his family, from his wife Hema Malini to Esha Deol, took to social media to dismiss the false reports, assuring fans that the veteran actor was alive, responding well to treatment. They stated that he is stable. Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai earlier this week,

On Tuesday, Dharmendra’s family was by his side at the hospital all day. His children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, nephew Abhay Deol and wife Hema Malini were spotted leaving the hospital on Tuesday evening also. Aamir Khan and his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, were spotted visiting Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital on Tuesday. His visit comes on the heels of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan visiting the 89-year-old veteran star at the hospital on Monday evening.

Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) alongside actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He is set to appear next in Sriram Raghavan-directed Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda. The upcoming war drama is slated to release in December.