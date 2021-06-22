Dharmendra does water aerobics in swimming pool to Satyam Shivam Sundaram, watch

Veteran actor Dharmendra did water aerobics in his swimming pool and shared the video with his fans on Twitter. He is currently staying at his farmhouse in Lonavala.

Dharmendra could be seen exercising in the swimming pool as the title track of Satyam Shivam Sundaram played in the background. He was also seen telling the camera that the pressure of the water is good, as he continued his workout.

He shared the video on Twitter and captioned it as, "Friends, Today on this international yoga day ... josh aa gaya (I feel energetic)...I have started my water aerobics in the evening too it is a fun to do your aerobics against the current of water. Hope you will like it."

Friends, Today on this international yoga day ... josh aa gaya....I have started my water aerobics in the evening too 🙏 it is a fun to do your aerobics against the current of water 🙏 Hope you will like it 👍 pic.twitter.com/zyLJULQc8O — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 21, 2021

His fans flooded the post with love. One of them wrote, "My real hero of life time.........charansparsh Dharam sir. Kash.....ek baar aapke charan sparsh kar ke aapka ashirwad le paata (Wish I could touch your feet and seek your blessings once)." Another one commented, "We love man you are the greatest actor of all times.. you made our life beautiful and full of great memories. May god bless you."

One also wrote that the actor is an inspiration: "No one beat u.. never. You r looking 58not 85.aaj kal jitne bhi youngsters sehat ke prati sajag hai yeh sab apki hi den hai (All the youngsters are conscious about their health because of you)."

Dharmendra had shared another video from his swimming pool earlier this month as well. He wrote alongside, "Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes ...I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise . Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong."

Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes ...I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise . Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XtjiOXW5AK — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 7, 2021





Also read: Saif and Taimur twin as they practice yoga at home, Kareena Kapoor shares pics

Dharmendra has been at his Lonavala farmhouse for a long time. His wife Hema Malini, sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and daughters Ahana and Esha; all stay in Mumbai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON