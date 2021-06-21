Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan twin as they practice yoga at home, Kareena Kapoor shares pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures of her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their older son Taimur Ali Khan practising yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The father-son duo had rolled out their mats inside their Mumbai home and were seen doing a few asanas.

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were seen twinning in dark blue T-shirts. While Saif paired his T-shirt with a pair of denim, Taimur was seen wearing a pair of shorts. Kareena Kapoor shared the pictures on Instagram and said that the family inspires each other. "Following suit for #InternationalYogaDay is the husband and the son... we’re always inspiring each other because #inspiration starts at home," she wrote.

Saif and Kareena's family members took to the comments section and shared their reaction. Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "I think son nailed it hehe. Cutest men in blue." Kareena's sister, actor Karisma Kapoor posted a hand raised and 'super' emoji. Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emojis.

Fans too dropped comments, gushing over little Taimur. "Adorable," said a fan. "Sooo cute," added another. "Wow just great," added another. "Little TIM TIM (heart-eyed emoji)," a fourth fan added.

This isn't the first time Kareena has shared a picture of Taimur performing yoga. A few months ago, Kareena shared a picture of the little one stretched out on a yoga mat. She shared the picture with the caption, "Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap... You'll never know."

Earlier in the day, Kareena revealed she took up yoga in 2006. However, she hasn't been able to resume yoga following the birth of her second son. She shared a picture doing an asana on Instagram, Kareena said, "For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people."

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son in February. The couple has opted to keep the identity of their second child away from the limelight.



