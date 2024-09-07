Dharmendra shares random but wholesome appreciation post for ‘beta’ Shah Rukh Khan; Bobby Deol reacts

Dharmendra took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the veteran actor posted the photo clicked at an award show. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan beats Virat Kohli as India's biggest tax-paying celebrity; paid ₹92 crore in 2024: Full list) Dharmendra and Shah Rukh Khan pose together in this old photo.

Dharmendra shares pic with Shah Rukh

In the photo, Dharmendra handed over the trophy to Shah Rukh as they smiled and posed for the camera. Both of them twinned in navy blue suits. Dharmendra captioned the post in Hindi, “Bete hi hain ye sab (All are sons …..”

Dharmendra calls Shah Rukh his son

He continued, “Maalik ka hameesha ehsaanmand hoon (folding hands emoji) iss muqaddar ke liye ....I've always been grateful to the Almighty for this destiny).” Reacting to the post, his son Bobby Deol posted red heart emojis.

Fans react to Dharmendra's post

A fan said, "You have said the right thing ... All are your sons.... This much love for everyone can be in your heart... I salute you from the bottom of my heart for the priceless thing." A person wrote, "Wow. Well said. I wish he was your son.."A comment read, "Dharam and Shah Rukh what a lovely combo." An Instagram user commented, "Two Bollywood King." "Two handsome men in one frame," said another fan.

Shah Rukh and Dharmendra haven't starred together in any film so far. However, he featured in the song Deewangi Deewangi from the 2007 film Om Shanti Om.

Dharmendra's films

Dharmendra is known for working in different genres, including romance, action, and comedy. He has given several hits, including Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Sholay, Aankhen, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke and Anupama.

Dharmendra was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will release on January 10, 2025.

Shah Rukh's projects

Shah Rukh made his comeback in 2023 with three back-to-back hits--Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. He will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King. Reportedly, his daughter Suhana Khan will also star in the movie.