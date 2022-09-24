Dhokha Round D Corner box office day 1 collection: R Madhavan's film opens at 1.25 crore amid low ticket rates

Dhokha Round D Corner, starring R Madhavan along with Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar, released in theatres on Friday. It opened at ₹1.25 crore after tickets were sold on a lower rates than normal on the occasion of National Cinema Day. Also read: Dhokha Round D Corner trailer

Directed by Kookie Gulati, Dhokha Round D Corner is a crime thriller that stars R Madhavan and debutante Khushalii as a married couple. Aparshakti plays a terrorist, who breaks into their home, and wants a cop (played by Darshaan Kumaar) to accept his demands in return for her release. But there is more than what meets the eye.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the opening day figures of the film on Twitter on Saturday. He tweeted, “Dhokha gets the benefit of lower ticket rates [National Cinema Day 2022]; on Day 1, has a healthy start [limited screens/shows]... Will be interesting to see how it fares on Day 2 and 3, when ticket rates return to normal pricing... Friday ₹1.25 crore – India business.”

Dhoka is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma and marks the Bollywood debut of Bhushan's sister Khushalii Kumar, who has starred in a few music videos.

Dhokha is R Madhavan's latest release after the success of his directorial, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He had played the titular role of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the film. The actor has said he is focussing more on his acting career and doesn't think he is interested in directing any film any time soon. He mentioned that he is a "by chance director" and that in the near future there are no plans of donning the director's hat.

He told ANI, "I'm a by chance director... so for me to say that I look forward to directing another film, it has to come within my heart or a story that I relate to but for the moment I'm enjoying doing films like this one - Dhokha for instance."

