Family denies that MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli have gifted expensive presents for newlyweds Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul

The reports suggesting that cricketers and former captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli had presented expensive gifts to new couple, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, are false. A source close to the Shetty family shared that no such items had been presented to the newlyweds. The couple got married in a private ceremony in Khandala on Monday. (Also read: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are married now, confirms Suniel Shetty; actor distributes sweets to media after wedding)

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Dhoni gave KL Rahul a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth ₹80 lakh, while Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma reportedly gave the couple a BMW which cost ₹2.7 crore. A source closely placed with the Shetty families clarified that the previous media reports were untrue. They stated, "All the reports published are absolutely baseless and not true we request the press fraternity to confirm details with us before publishing such incorrect information in public domain."

Athiya, who is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty, had been dating KL Rahul for a few years now, even though the couple did not officially confirm their relationship publicly. They recently brought in the new year together with friends in Dubai. Athiya had shared photographs taken by friends of the couple on her Instagram Stories.

The wedding took place in a private ceremony at Athiya's father's farmhouse in Khandala on Monday. Later, she and KL Rahul made their first official appearance as a married couple in front of the waiting paparazzi outside the farmhouse. For her wedding, Athiya had worn a neutral-toned lehenga by Anamika Khanna with polki-embellished jewellery. Meanwhile, KL Rahul wore an off-white sherwani for the ceremony.

After the wedding, the couple put out a joint Instagram post that stated, “In your light, I learn how to love… (heart emoji) Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. (folding hands emoji)." Actors Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, along with cricketer Virat, all sent their wishes on the post. Athiya's brother, actor Ahan Shetty, also sent across his love.

Athiya made her acting debut in Hero opposite actor Sooraj Pancholi in 2015. Her last project was the romantic film Motichoor Chaknachor (2019) with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

