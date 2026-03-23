Dhurandhar 2 actor recalls Ranveer Singh's ‘kind’ reaction to on-set accident that injured him

Gursewak took to Instagram and, while sharing pictures with Ranveer, wrote in Hindi, “Why Ranveer Singh is such a lovely person and a brilliant artist — let me tell you a story. We were shooting an action scene at Amritsar’s Plane House, which is also featured in the film. I was behind Ranveer Singh and had a bomb that I had to go ahead and set. Then I had to move to a tractor and protect myself between its tyres, and Ranveer Singh had to cover me, as instructed by the action master.”

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been basking in the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge . Several of his co-stars have taken to social media to praise his warm and supportive nature on set. Recently, his co-star Gursewak Singh shared one such instance, recalling how Ranveer continued shooting despite being injured and even went out of his way to motivate Gursewak, who was also hurt during the sequence.

He revealed that they had several rehearsals and everything went perfectly. However, things went wrong during the final take. He added, “I don’t know how I made a mistake and took two extra seconds to set the bomb. As soon as I moved, Ranveer Singh and I had a massive collision — like being hit at a speed of 70. I fell into the tyres and Ranveer Singh fell on me. His gun hit my stomach and my gun hose hit his elbow. He got up and moved away. He was hurt too, but I had fainted, and I was scared he might have been more seriously injured.”

Gursewak further shared that the team rushed towards Ranveer, and only moments later realised that he too had been injured. A doctor was called in to examine Gursewak, who had suffered swelling in his stomach. He also revealed how director Aditya Dhar encouraged him during that time and gave him strength.

Recalling Ranveer’s reaction, he said, “When Ranveer Singh came to know about my condition, he came to me himself. I immediately apologised, saying, ‘Sir, sorry, it was my fault.’ I was crying out of fear and pain. But he calmed me within a minute. He said, ‘Gursewak, never mind,’ and gave me a hug. We stood like that for about a minute. I was emotional because of his warmth. Then he checked my injury and asked if I wanted to continue shooting or take a break. I gathered courage and said, ‘It’s the last scene. If you’re doing it, I will too.’ When I asked him about his injury, he said, ‘It’s just my elbow. It might hurt while exercising, but never mind — let’s do the scene.’”

He concluded by expressing his admiration for Ranveer, revealing that they continued shooting for another 35 days after the incident, but the actor never once made him feel at fault. He wrote, “This is what humanity is — love and care for each other. I guess this is why he’s a star, he is perfect in his place. This is a beautiful memory of my life. I pray to Waheguru to keep my brother in high spirits and bless him with even more success. Whether I call you sir, friend or brother, you’ve won hearts in every role.”