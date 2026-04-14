Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 27: Ranveer Singh film shows hike despite weekday, crosses ₹1095 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 27: Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge is nearing one month of its release and still holding its own at the box office. The film, released on March 19, has crossed the ₹1095 crore mark at the domestic box office. For context, even films like Dacoit, which were released this month, are still earning less than Dhurandhar. (Also Read: Pakistan regulates Asha Bhosle songs on TV, but Dhurandhar 2 and Karan Aujla tracks top Spotify charts there) Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 27: Mustafa and Ranveer Singh in a still from the film.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹6.69 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its domestic total to ₹1095.31 crore. The film collected ₹674.17 crore in its first week, ₹263.85 crore in its second, and ₹110.60 crore in its third.

On Friday, Dhurandhar 2 showed a net of ₹7 crore. It showed a hike on Saturday and Sunday, bringing in ₹13 crore and ₹14.50 crore respectively. On Monday, it showed an expected dip but brought in ₹5.20 crore.

For context, Shaneil Deo’s Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap-starrer Dacoit, which also released in Hindi and Telugu, had a Friday collection of ₹6.55 crore. It collected ₹6.85 crore on Saturday and ₹6.40 crore on Sunday. Its Monday collections stand at ₹2.70 crore, and it brought in ₹2.75 crore on Tuesday.

Dhurandhar 2 cast member denies being paid ₹ 1 crore Recently, there was speculation about how much the cast of the Dhurandhar films was paid. Vivek Sinha, who played a hijacker Zahoor Mistry in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, denied he was paid ₹1 crore for the role. Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the films also had R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi.

He said in a video on Instagram, “Kuch logon ne social media pe ek format banaya hai jismein likha hai ki Dhurandhar ke actors ko kitna paisa mila. Usmein mera naam bhi hai aur kuch logon ne likha hai mujhe ₹80 lakh milen hai aur kuch ne likha hai mujhe ₹1 crore mila hain. Itna paisa nahi mila hai.” (Some people on social media have made a chart showing how much the actors of Dhurandhar were paid. My name is on it too, and some people have written that I got ₹80 lakh, while others have said I got ₹1 crore. I did not get that much money.)