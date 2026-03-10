Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Ranveer Singh film may hurt Pawan Kalyan-starrer even in Telugu states, fears trade

One mega box office clash was averted this month when Yash’s comeback film, Toxic, postponed its release from March 19 to June 4. It is no longer releasing on the same day as Ranveer Singh’s heavily-anticipated sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, within hours of Toxic leaving that date, Telugu action thriller Ustaad Bhagat Singh rushed in to take the spot, much to the surprise of many. This has now created a second, albeit smaller box office clash, one limited to the Telugu states. And trade experts feel it is the Telugu film that may end up in the red. Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Both films are releasing on March 19.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to be a juggernaut nationally. The first part earned ₹1000 crore gross in India even though it released only in Hindi. The sequel has a Telugu dubbed release too. On the other hand, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a long-awaited Pawan Kalyan film, which is a remake of Vijay’s Theri. The star’s last film - OG - was a huge success, elevating the stakes for this one.

Dhurandhar 2 has started well in the Telugu states already. Just for its paid previews, the film has earned ₹15 lakh from 96 shows, selling an average of 65-70 tickets per show. This is a big number for a dubbed release. In the US, Dhurandhar 2 has already grossed over $1 million in pre-sales for its premiere, as compared to under $100K for Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Can Dhurandhar 2 upstage Ustaad Bhagat Sing in its own den? Ustaad Bhagat Singh is hoping to capitalise on the festive weekend. March 19 is Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, with Eid following a day or two later. There is already pressure on exhibitors to give more screens to the local favourite. “Pawan Kalyan is a big name and he draws crowds. Distributors want us to give Bhagat Singh more screens, but Dhurandhar 2 is also a big release. So, it’s a challenge,” says an exhibitor who did not wish to be named.

What complicates matters is Dhurandhar 2’s increased frenzy in the south. Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai says, “Dhurandhar was huge in the south. And with dubbed versions, Dhurandhar 2 can increase its reach in the region, even if there is competition from a big local release.” The first Dhurandhar earned just under ₹200 crore net from the four south states, without a dubbed version.

Reports say that the makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh may push for a price hike to even the scales with Dhurandhar 2, but the trade fears this could backfire. “Neutral audience and urban viewers could shift to Dhurandhar 2, which is a proven film, if Ustaad Bhagat Singh prices its tickets too high,” says a trade source.

Both films hit the screens on March 19 with paid previews on March 18 evening.