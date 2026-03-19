Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection: Film mints ₹75 cr in previews, beats Baaghi 4 lifetime even before release
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's combination is wreaking havoc at the ticket window.
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection: Even before its theatrical release, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 was breaking records at the box office. The spy thriller registered the biggest premiere for an Indian film ever, with paid previews going housefull worldwide. This enabled it to beat several films’ lifetime collections even before release.
Also read: Dhurandhar 2 review, release live updates: Ranveer Singh film shatters records with premieres
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection
Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, is set to release worldwide on Thursday, March 19. However, the makers had paid previews in select theatres across the world on Wednesday evening ahead of the release. Dhurandhar 2 had the widest paid preview screening for an Indian film, with 9,000 shows across 6,000 screens in India alone. This gave the film domestic net earnings of ₹44 crore ( ₹52.50 crore gross), a new all-time record. Despite several dubbed shows being cancelled or postponed, and reports of glitches and delays in Hindi shows as well, Dhurandhar 2 managed to beat the existing record by a mile. The overall India record was reset, with Pawan Kalyan’s OG ( ₹25 crore) moving to second place.
Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 saw the biggest premiere by an Indian film, earning $2.5 million, largely on the back of a splendid show in North America. This beats the previous record - $1.2 million - held by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 earned a staggering ₹75 crore from paid previews alone. This number is higher than what Baaghi 4, a recent Bollywood actioner, earned in its lifetime. The Tiger Shroff film ended its run at ₹74.50 crore last year. The record-breaking premiere for Dhurandhar 2 has heightened anticipation for the film's blockbuster opening.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The spy thriller was released on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release. The sequel is expected to do even better.
The film has also earned critical acclaim. HT's review states: “The second half delivers with far more confidence, and the climax ensures you walk out after an ovation. Add to that Ranveer Singh’s committed performance, and the makers have a winner. It may not be as memorable and cool as Dhurandhar 1, but it does enough to justify why this story was stretched into a two-part saga.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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