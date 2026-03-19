Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection: Film mints ₹75 cr in previews, beats Baaghi 4 lifetime even before release

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection: Even before its theatrical release, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 was breaking records at the box office. The spy thriller registered the biggest premiere for an Indian film ever, with paid previews going housefull worldwide. This enabled it to beat several films’ lifetime collections even before release. Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 review, release live updates: Ranveer Singh film shatters records with premieres

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, is set to release worldwide on Thursday, March 19. However, the makers had paid previews in select theatres across the world on Wednesday evening ahead of the release. Dhurandhar 2 had the widest paid preview screening for an Indian film, with 9,000 shows across 6,000 screens in India alone. This gave the film domestic net earnings of ₹44 crore ( ₹52.50 crore gross), a new all-time record. Despite several dubbed shows being cancelled or postponed, and reports of glitches and delays in Hindi shows as well, Dhurandhar 2 managed to beat the existing record by a mile. The overall India record was reset, with Pawan Kalyan’s OG ( ₹25 crore) moving to second place.

Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 saw the biggest premiere by an Indian film, earning $2.5 million, largely on the back of a splendid show in North America. This beats the previous record - $1.2 million - held by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 earned a staggering ₹75 crore from paid previews alone. This number is higher than what Baaghi 4, a recent Bollywood actioner, earned in its lifetime. The Tiger Shroff film ended its run at ₹74.50 crore last year. The record-breaking premiere for Dhurandhar 2 has heightened anticipation for the film's blockbuster opening.

All about Dhurandhar 2 Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The spy thriller was released on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release. The sequel is expected to do even better.

The film has also earned critical acclaim. HT's review states: “The second half delivers with far more confidence, and the climax ensures you walk out after an ovation. Add to that Ranveer Singh’s committed performance, and the makers have a winner. It may not be as memorable and cool as Dhurandhar 1, but it does enough to justify why this story was stretched into a two-part saga.”