Dhurandhar actor Naveen shares similarities between Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh: ‘They both aren't arrogant stars'

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are often pitted against each other, with fans and critics constantly debating who reigns supreme. However, actor Naveen Kaushik, who has worked with Ranbir Kapoor in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Rocket Singh and with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, believes the two stars share far more similarities. In a recent interview with India Forums, Naveen opened up about their work ethic, humility and approach on set. Naveen Kaushik reveals the similarities between Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.

Similarities between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Naveen shared that he considers both Ranbir and Ranveer among the hardest-working actors in the industry. He said, “Both of them do not rely just on fame or success; they believe in building genuine connections with the people around them. When I worked on Rocket Singh with Ranbir, I saw him making an effort to learn everyone’s name on set and get to know them. Similarly, on Dhurandhar, Ranveer made it a point to know everyone’s name, meet them personally and never expected people to come and greet him.”

He further added, “Both of them have amazing energy and the ability to keep the set light-hearted. They ensure that no one feels tense or overwhelmed. They are not arrogant stars; they meet everyone with humility. I remember working on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani with Ranbir when he had already become a big star, yet he came up to me on set and wanted to know about my career, something he didn’t have to do. On Dhurandhar, Ranveer similarly made sure to manage the crowd, uplift his co-stars’ moods and help them relax. They both make everyone around them feel comfortable.”

About Dhurandhar

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller has been making waves at the box office since its release on December 5. In just eight days, the film has surpassed War 2 to become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, earning ₹372 crore worldwide. Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in lead roles, along with Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and others in key parts, Dhurandhar received mixed reviews from critics. However, strong audience word of mouth played a significant role in boosting its box-office performance.