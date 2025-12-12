Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan fight in Alia Bhatt’s kitchen in new ad, leave internet in splits. Watch

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has teamed up with Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor not for a film, but for an ad that’s no less dramatic. The trio has dusted off their popular characters and thrown them into a full-blown Bollywood multiverse, leaving fans cheering and buzzing with excitement. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt feature together in the advertisement for the brand Rungta Steels.

In the advertisement, Shah Rukh steps back into his swaggering Jawan persona as Vikram Rathore, complete with his grey hair. Ranbir fires up his Brahmastra vibe once again, while Alia Bhatt brings her feisty charm as Rani from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. They feature together in the advertisement for the brand Rungta Steels.

The advertisement, directed by Siddharth Anand, starts with Ranbir landing a punch on Shah Rukh’s face. “Sar bachaake, Vikram Rathore. Kahin phir se na bhool jaao aap kaun ho (Protect your head, Vikram Rathore. Don’t end up forgetting who you are again),” Ranbir quips, teasing Shah Rukh’s Jawan avatar.

Shah Rukh fires back with a cheeky jab at Ranbir’s fiery ‘agni-astra’, and the two dive into an over-the-top showdown. Just when things heat up, Alia enters as Rani and stops them from breaking things in her kitchen. It wraps up with the duo turning to Alia and asking her where they should resume their showdown. In Rani style, she points them toward a pillar: one that’s built to last and won’t break.

Internet reacts

Social media, including Reddit, is buzzing over the trio’s union. Many are raving that it’s more entertaining than most films hitting the big screen these days, while others can’t help but wonder about the jaw-dropping budget behind this star-studded ad.

“Wth is the budget for these ads,” one comment read, with another adding, “That’s steel money”.

“Alia and RK must have done this ad to get discount on steel for their naya makaan (new house),” one joked. Another wrote, “How much budget they have for these marketing clips.”

“Rungta steel, show me your finances,” one mentioned, with one asking, “Who buys steel rods by looking at these ads.”

“How in the world is this ad doing a more convincing action bit with srk ranbir than most movies would do. Like the punches and bits feel convincing for the most part till they themselves turn it comical. Also both of them are really committing to the bit with punches,” one wrote. Another shared, “Production quality better than movies”.

“When ads are more fun then movies,… can I get a movie with these three? And I don’t mean brahmastra 2, thank you,” one shared, with one calling it “treat of an ad”.

“The ads featuring this trio keep getting better and better,” one posted.

Shah Rukh, Alia and Ranbir’s next projects

Shah Rukh will next be seen in King. The makers of his upcoming film unveiled its much-awaited first look on his birthday last month. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is helmed by director Siddharth Anand and is slated for a 2026 release.

Alia will next be seen in Alpha, a high-octane action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail, where she plays a commanding officer in an elite all-women combat unit along with Sharvari Wagh. Alia will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, a period romantic drama.