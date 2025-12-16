Dhurandhar box office collection day 12 (updated live): Ranveer Singh film sees 0 dip; beats Dangal with 394 crore haul

Dhurandhar box office collection day 12: For the fifth day in a row, Dhurandhar has done the unthinkable. After a bumper record-breaking second weekend, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has continued to hold steady in the weekdays, with almost no dip on Tuesday. This has enabled the film to gallop towards the ₹400 crore mark in record time. Dhurandhar box office collection day 12: Ranveer Singh's film is on a rampage at the ticket window.

Dhurandhar box office update

Dhurandhar minted over ₹140 crore in net profits in India during its second weekend, setting a new record for Hindi films. On Monday, the film added ₹29 crore, and it sustained the momentum on Tuesday as well. On the 12th day, by 5 PM, Sacnilk reported that Dhurandhar had added ₹13.47 crore net to that figure. This takes Dhurandhar’s domestic earnings to a substantial ₹394 crore net. The interesting thing is that Dhurandhar is tracking higher on Tuesday than on Monday, with occupancy rates in both morning and afternoon shows higher. If the trend continues, another bumper weekday is on the cards, and Dhurandhar may just end up reaching the ₹500 crore net mark before its third weekend is properly underway.

Dhurandhar beats Dangal

Dhurandhar is set to be only the seventh film to reach ₹400 crore net domestic collections, a mark it will cross on Tuesday evening. On Tuesday, it surpassed Dangal’s mark of ₹387 crore, which had been the Bollywood domestic earnings record for over 6 years. By the time the day ends, Dhurandhar should have also overtaken Prabhas’ Salaar ( ₹406 crore) and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 ( ₹407 crore).

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy infiltrating the gangs of Pakistan’s Lyari. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. A sequel, which concludes the story, is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.