Dhurandhar box office collection day 26: Ranveer Singh film perks up again after Monday dip, collects 11 crore

Even in its fourth week, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is not dipping to a single-digit collection. On Tuesday, the film collected more money than it did on Monday. Dhurandhar has recorded a better fourth Tuesday than Monday.

Dhurandhar box office day 26

As per Sacnilk.com, Aditya Dhar's spy film minted ₹11.25 crore on Tuesday (early estimates). After another stellar Saturday ( ₹20 crore) and Sunday ( ₹22.5 crore), it recorded an expectedly smaller Monday at ₹10.5 crore. Adding Tuesday's haul, the final India nett figure is currently ₹712 crore.

On Monday, Dhurandhar became the first Bollywood film to cross ₹700 crore in domestic collections.

Overseas, the film is running riot as well. By day 25, Monday, the film had collected ₹1081 crore worldwide. Over the weekend, Dhurandhar overtook Kalki 2898 AD and Pathaan, becoming the seventh highest-grossing Indian film ever. Its next target is the sixth spot, currently held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which made ₹1160 crore in 2023 — a milestone Dhurandhar could cross by Friday or Saturday if its momentum holds. What happens after that will depend on its fifth-weekend push, which will decide whether Aditya Dhar’s film can go past KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹1215 crore) and RRR ( ₹1230 crore).

About Dhurandhar

Produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, the film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.

The makers have also announced the second part of the film, which is set to release in theatres on March 19.

Bollywood has been raving about the film too, with filmmaker Karan Johar being the most recent celebrity to praise the movie. Karan recently attended the book launch event of Dining With Stars by Anupama Chopra, where he spoke about how he began the year loving Saiyaara and ended it loving Dhurandhar. He said, "I was like, blown away by Dhurandhar, it makes you feel like, oh my craft is limited. Oh my god, look at the use of background music. What I loved about Dhurandhar was that I didn’t feel that the director was self-aware. I felt like he wasn’t trying to show off his craft, and yet he was seamlessly telling you the story."