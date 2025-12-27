Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is now highest grossing Bollywood film in India; beat Jawan, Chhaava, Animal. See full list

On Friday, its 22nd day in theatres, Dhurandhar crossed another huge milestone. As it took its domestic earnings to ₹648 crore, the Aditya Dhar film became the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India, beating the mark set by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan two years ago. Dhurandhar is now set to cross ₹700 crore domestically, and potentially even challenge Pushpa 2: The Rule for the highest collections by a Hindi film in India. Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy sent to Pakistan in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar becomes the highest-grossing Bollywood film

On Friday, Dhurandhar started its fourth week at the ticket window with a net collection of just over ₹15 crore. This has taken its domestic collection to ₹648.50 crore net after 22 days. Dhurandhar is now at number 1 in the list of the highest-grossing Bollywood films domestically, having displaced Atlee’s Jawan, which earned ₹640 crore in 2023. The Ranveer Singh-starrer had earlier beaten the lifetime collections of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava ( ₹601 crore) and Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 ( ₹598 crore).

Bollywood films in the 500 crore club

The other Bollywood films to have grossed over ₹500 crore net in India are Animal ( ₹553 crore), Gadar 2 ( ₹525 crore), and Pathaan ( ₹543 crore). Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was the first Bollywood film to enter this club. Prior to that, the record had been held by Aamir Khan’s Dangal for seven years. The sports drama had netted ₹387 crore in India in all languages.

Film Net domestic collection Dhurandhar ₹ 648 crore Jawan ₹ 640 crore Chhaava ₹ 601 crore Stree 2 ₹ 598 crore Animal ₹ 553 crore Pathaan ₹ 543 crore Gadar 2 ₹ 525 crore Dangal ₹ 387 crore Sanju ₹ 342 crore PK ₹ 341 crore View All Prev Next

Other high grossers in India

A handful of pan-India films’ Hindi-dubbed versions have also crossed ₹500 crore, including Baahubali 2 ( ₹511 crore) and Pushpa 2: The Rule ( ₹812 crore). The latter holds the record for the highest domestic collection by a Hindi film. The overall record for the highest collection in India by a film across all languages is also held by Pushpa 2, which earned ₹1234 crore net in India. Baahubali 2 is the only other film to net over ₹1000 crore domestically. The highest-grossing Hollywood film in India is Avatar: The Way of Water, which collected ₹391 crore net in India.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. Part 2 will release in March 2026.