Dhurandhar box office collection day 35: Ranveer Singh film slows down, manages to cross ₹790 crore
Dhurandhar box office collection day 35: Ranveer Singh plays a spy named Hamza in the film directed by Aditya Dhar.
Dhurandhar box office collection day 35: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is the toast of the nation. The action spy thriller has shattered box office records ever since it was released in theatres on December 5. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has managed to emerge as one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema. Even a month after its release, the film continues to draw audiences in theatres.
Dhurandhar box office update
The latest report on Sacnilk states that Dhurandhar has earned ₹4.25 crore on its 35th day of release. This brings the total collection of the film to ₹790.25 crore so far.
Dhurandhar has slowed down in its fifth week of release, collecting in single digits. The film went on to earn in double digits for 28 days straight, setting a record. In its first week, the film collected ₹ 207.25 crore. The film showed growth in its second week and minted ₹ 253.25 crore. In the third and fourth weeks, Dhurandhar went on to earn ₹172 crore and ₹106.5 crore, respectively. The film has crossed the ₹1200 crore mark worldwide.
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.
Dhurandhar is presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and produced by Aditya alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.
More about Dhurandhar 2
The much-anticipated sequel Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release in theatres on March 19 next year. The espionage-thriller is slated for a grand Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi 2026 release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking a five-language pan-India and global rollout.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.