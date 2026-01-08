Dhurandhar box office collection day 35: Ranveer Singh film slows down, manages to cross ₹790 crore

Dhurandhar box office collection day 35: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is the toast of the nation. The action spy thriller has shattered box office records ever since it was released in theatres on December 5. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has managed to emerge as one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema. Even a month after its release, the film continues to draw audiences in theatres. Dhurandhar box office collection day 35: Ranveer Singh's film has emerged as his highest-grossing release to date.

Dhurandhar box office update The latest report on Sacnilk states that Dhurandhar has earned ₹4.25 crore on its 35th day of release. This brings the total collection of the film to ₹790.25 crore so far.

Dhurandhar has slowed down in its fifth week of release, collecting in single digits. The film went on to earn in double digits for 28 days straight, setting a record. In its first week, the film collected ₹ 207.25 crore. The film showed growth in its second week and minted ₹ 253.25 crore. In the third and fourth weeks, Dhurandhar went on to earn ₹172 crore and ₹106.5 crore, respectively. The film has crossed the ₹1200 crore mark worldwide.