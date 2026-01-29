Dhurandhar OTT release: Ranveer Singh's record-breaking ₹1300 crore blockbuster arrives on streaming; where to watch

On the Netflix India website, Dhurandhar's page has been updated with the notification: ‘Coming on Friday.’ Viewers with the Netflix India account can set a reminder beforehand, so that they receive a notification when the film premieres on the platform. Check it out below:

Dhurandhar OTT release date : After a blockbuster run at the box office, where it shattered several records, Ranveer Singh -starrer Dhurandhar will now see its OTT release on Netflix. The spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar will hit the platform on Friday (January 30), says the official note on the platform's page for the film. Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 last year and went on to cross the ₹1000 mark in gross total in India, and ₹1300 crore mark worldwide. (Also read: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is 1st Bollywood film to earn ₹1000 cr in India; joins Baahubali, KGF, Pushpa in elite list )

About Dhurandhar Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar tells the story of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan’s Lyari to infiltrate a Baloch gang. Ranveer Singh plays the spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in the film, while Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, leader of the gang. Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi also star in it.

The film’s sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is slated for release on March 19, 2026, for Eid in all South Indian languages and Hindi. It will clash with Geetu Mohandas and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, which will also be released on the same date.

Dhurandhar shattered box-office expectations and collected more than ₹1000 crore domestically. It is the only Bollywood film in a very select club of just four films to have reached that milestone. The films are Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF Chapter 2.