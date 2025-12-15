Dhurandhar sees houseful shows in Kashmir's Shopian, Pulwama amid record-breaking collections

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has broken box office records across India, breezing past milestones and beating other hits’ collections with each passing day. As word of mouth grows, Dhurandhar has even managed to bring audiences back to single screens in Jammu and Kashmir, a part of the country where theatrical exhibition has had a shaky past. Dhurandhar: Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait in the movie.

Dhurandhar goes houseful in Kashmir

According to exhibitors from Kashmir, Dhurandhar reported houseful shows over the weekend across several centres in the region, including smaller towns such as Shopian and Pulwama, and not just big cities like Jammu and Srinagar. Exhibitors and theatre owners believe that strong audience turnout in these locations indicates a renewed demand for cinema-going in the region.

Houseful shows of Dhurandhar in Kashmir.(Photo by special arrangement)

In smaller centres in Kashmir, where multiplexes do not operate, Dhurandhar’s performance has depended upon single-screen theatres. Citara, a cinema chain which operates small-format theatres with seating capacities of 100–150 seats across Jammu & Kashmir, has seen record turnout for the film in most of its theatres. Rahul Nehra, MD, Citara Plex says, “Our focus has been on building right-sized cinemas for smaller markets. The response to Dhurandhar in towns like Shopian and Pulwama reinforces our belief that audiences will come to theatres when the experience is affordable, accessible, and close to home.”

Dhurandhar box office update

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, is a spy thriller set in Pakistan’s Lyari, featuring an Indian operative. The film has already collected ₹351 crore net in India and ₹530 crore gross worldwide in just 10 days. Dhurandhar collected ₹144 crore net in its second weekend, the best-ever for a Hindi film. Its growth by word of mouth has raised hopes that the film might just cross the ₹1000-crore barrier, something no Indian film has managed to do this year.

Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles.