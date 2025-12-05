Dhurandhar Twitter reviews: Viewers call Ranveer Singh 'best actor of this generation', label film a blockbuster

The first reactions to Aditya Dhar’s heavily anticipated spy thriller Dhurandhar are out now. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, has been one of the tentpole Bollywood films of the year, and naturally, the first shows saw his fans - along with other moviegoers - throng to the theatres. As the shows ended, the first reactions began appearing on social media, with near-unanimous praise for Ranveer, director Aditya Dhar, as well as the rest of the cast, particularly Akshaye Khanna. Dhurandhar Twitter reviews: Ranveer Singh plays the lead role in Aditya Dhar's new film.

Several viewers took to Twitter (now called X) to share their reviews of Dhurandhar after watching the film on Friday morning. One wrote, “#Dhurandhar Is Not A Typical Spy Movie But A Cinematic Ride Which Shows You A Visual Treat Of Raw, Brutal Action,Style And Cinematic Brilliance. The #Action Is Bloody & Intense And Give You Goosebumps. #BGM,#Cinematography And #Storyline Are Top Notch👌And Keep You Hooked. This Is A Full On Cinematic Experience Spy Movie With A Solid Storyline.” Many others called the film a blockbuster.

Another viewer shared their review of the first half of the film and wrote, “Stellar editing, classic songs, great characters, crazy brutally and a 🔥 BGM. This film has the whole package so far.”

'Ranveer Singh is the best actor of this generation'

There was special praise for the performances, particularly the star Ranveer Singh. One review read, “#RanveerSingh delivers one of his most emotional gritful performances as a super spy, bringing alpha energy to every scene.” Another went even further and tweeted, “Ranveer Singh again proved why he is the best actor of this generation. The movie is little laggy but enough to get a blockbuster tag. Aditya Dhar has the potential to become a big director. Hope he comes out from his pro gov mode and make movies like Ashwatthama.”

Many also praised Akshaye Khanna and R Madhavan. One tweet read, “Akshaye Khanna steals the show whenever he appears…R. Madhavan gives a career-best act.” Another praised Akshaye and stated, “Two hours flew by with zero dull moments. Akshaye Khanna dominates.”

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is a spy thriller set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy dismantling the gangs of Lyari. Based on true incidents, the film is set in the early 2000s.