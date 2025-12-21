Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 16: Ranveer Singh film sees massive jump again, mints 785 crore

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar survived the Avatar: Fire and Ash scare in its third weekend, and managed to strengthen its hold at the Indian box office. This enabled the film to add more internationally too, and set itself on a course to become the biggest Indian film of 2025. The Aditya Dhar film is now within touching distance of ₹800 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 16: Ranveer Singh leads Aditya Dhar's spy thriller.

Dhurandhar box office update

Dhurandhar earned ₹483 crore net in its first 15 days at the ticket window. On Saturday, the film did even better than the third Friday, registering a 50% jump in domestic collections. It earned ₹33.50 crore net in India on the day, taking its total domestic haul after 16 days to ₹516.50 crore net ( ₹619.75 crore gross). This makes Dhurandhar only the seventh Hindi film to cross the ₹500 crore mark domestically, and the fastest to do so, beating the times set by Jawan and Stree 2.

Internationally, Dhurandhar experienced an upswing in collections in its second week, but this was offset by a drop in collections on the third weekend, following the worldwide release of Avatar Fire and Ash. Dhurandhar has still managed to earn about $18.5 million gross overseas, taking its worldwide collection after 16 days to a more-than-impressive ₹785 crore. It is expected to surpass Chhaava ( ₹807 crore) on Sunday and then aim to beat Kantara Chapter 1 ( ₹852 crore) to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. The film opened with subar numbers, but then built on word of mouth. Part 2 will release in March 2026.