Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 32: Ranveer Singh film beats all-timers Pushpa 2, Sultan overseas hauls

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 32: A day after Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar became the 5th-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, the spy thriller scaled another mountain, this time at the overseas market. Dhurandhar is now among the top 15 highest-grossing Indian films overseas, despite not getting a release in the Middle East, one of the biggest markets for Indian films. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 32: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film.

Dhurandhar box office update

Day 32, its fifth Monday, was the first time Dhurandhar faced a massive drop in collections worldwide. After sustaining its momentum for a month, the film suffered a 65% drop in the domestic market and over 60% overseas as well. This saw the film’s single-day global gross plummet to under ₹10 crore for the first time since its release.

Despite that, Dhurandhar has now earned ₹776.75 crore net ( ₹932 crore gross) in India, according to trade sources. The film’s makers, Jio Studios, claim that the Ranveer Singh-starrer has already crossed ₹800 crore in net earnings in India, making it the first Bollywood film to achieve this milestone.

Overseas, the film has earned over $31 million, bringing its worldwide gross to ₹1215 crore, bringing it within touching distance of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The 2022 blockbuster had earned ₹1230 crore, and Dhurandhar should surpass it by Wednesday.

Dhurandhar beats Pushpa 2

On Monday, Dhurandhar's overseas collection reached a staggering $31.3 million. Its distributors have claimed that the number would have been over $40 million had the film been released in the Middle East as well. However, despite this, it has managed to surpass the overseas lifetime collections of mega hits like Sultan ($29.8 million) and Pushpa 2: The Rule ($31 million).

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. Part 2 will release in March 2026.