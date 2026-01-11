Dhurandhar's Donga shares hilarious BTS story from pivotal scene in Aditya Dhar film: ‘Hamza ne rear view mirror se…’

For those who have yet to catch the film in theatres, Donga's character dies at the end of the film after fighting to save Rahman Dakait. Donga heroically throws bombs, fires the gun against the gang of Jinn, but is ultimately shot dead.

Naveen Kaushik earned praise for his portrayal of Donga in Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar . Donga served as Rehman Dakait's (Akshaye Khanna) loyal right-hand man and a key member of the gang alongside Hamza (Ranveer Singh). The actor has now shared BTS pics from the shoot of his big fight scene during the climax of the film, which has become a fan favourite ever since it was released in theatres on December 5.

Naveen Kaushik shared that a body double was used for the scene in the film. The actor took to his Instagram account and shared a hilarious pic with his body double, as they looked at the camera in identical attires. In the caption, Naveen added, “The sequence that defined Donga. Saara anger and rage ek moment mein nikalke screen pe aa gaya. And to set the record straight- saar mein goli nahi lagi thi, Hamza ne rear view mirror se maara. (*bahut kamina aadmi hai Hamza.) (I had to show all the anger and rage in one moment on screen. But yes my character did not get shot in the head, Hamza had fired from the rear view mirror).”

(Spoiler alert ends) He added, “Aur Donga body double tha, unn stunts ke liye jahan mere pe bharosa nahi kar sakte thay kaam sahi se karne ka. @shaikhburhanuddinnaseeruddin Bhai aapko mera, Naveen ka, bahut bahut thank you. Aapne ne mere saath milke Donga ke action sequence ko superhit bana diya (And there was a body double used for these scenes as I could not be trusted for that job. Thank you to him for making the action sequence a superhit).”