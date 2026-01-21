Did a serious on-set accident force Vivek Oberoi to quit Bollywood? Actor sets the record straight

After years of speculation about his sudden disappearance from the silver screen, Vivek Oberoi has finally addressed the rumours. The actor has put to rest claims that an on-set accident had forced him to step away from films, insisting that while the incident was serious, it never hampered his ability to take on physically demanding roles. Vivek Oberoi was last seen in Mastii 4. (Photo: Instagram)

Vivek Oberoi sets the record straight On Tuesday, Vivek issued a statement addressing the speculation surrounding his absence from Bollywood, with many wondering if his past injury had forced him to step away from the industry. Vivek was referring to the injury which he sustained while shooting for the film Yuva (2004).

“Recently, there has been some discussion suggesting that an accident on set affected my ability to perform physically demanding roles, implying that it led to me leaving the industry,” Vivek said.

He continued, “The accident was serious. I sustained multiple fractures and underwent surgery, which included the insertion of an 18-inch titanium rod in my leg. Recovering from it was challenging, both physically and mentally. But thanks to Dr Ali Irani, former physiotherapist for the Indian Cricket Team and Head of Physiotherapy at Nanavati Hospital, and his team, I was able to regain full mobility in about three months. Their skill, guidance, and support made it possible for me to get back on my feet, dance, and perform demanding action sequences so soon after such a major injury. They did a fantastic job, for which I remain deeply grateful.”

Calling the accident a “blip” in his career, Vivek went on to list the films he worked on after the incident, using them to underscore that the setback never slowed him down.

Vivek said, “Looking back, the accident was but a blip in what continues to be a fulfilling career, one that would not have been possible without the extraordinary care, guidance, and expertise of Dr Irani and his team. It is because of him that I was able to seamlessly perform some of my most challenging roles, like Omkara (2006), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), Mission Istanbul (2008), Prince (2010), Krrish 3 (2013), and many more, pushing the envelope in the craft I love without compromise.”