Did Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Aaradhya's birthday together? Here’s the truth

Aishwarya Rai recently celebrated her daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday. However, the celebration was overshadowed by speculation about Aishwarya's marriage to Abhishek Bachchan, as he was noticeably absent from the photos shared from the party. But now, a new video has surfaced on social media, putting the speculation to rest and confirming that Abhishek was indeed present. Also read: Aishwarya Rai celebrates Aaradhya Bachchan's 13th birthday sans Abhishek Bachchan? See pics Aaradhya Bachchan turned 13 on November 16.

Abhishek attended the birthday bash

Now, the birthday party organisers took to Instagram to share a video of Abhishek from the party. The video was posted on their official Instagram handle, Play Time - Jatin Bhimani.

In the video, Abhishek is thanking Jatin and his whole team for making the birthday celebration special through all the arrangements. In the video, Abhishek is seen standing with Jatin. He thanked him for arranging Aaradhya’s birthday for 13 years.

“It has been 13 years since you have been doing Aaradhya’s birthday. Thank you and your family. It is beautiful that we get to share this special day with all of you. Thank you for making it special for us and for Aaradhya’s every time,” Abhishek said in the video.

The video ends speculations that Abhishek skipped the birthday party.

“Thanks for posting this video to shut people mouth who were continuously saying bad about Abhishek and Bachchan family,” read one comment, with another writing, “Happy Birthday Aradhya!Answers to trolling people”.

“Answers to all trolling people,” shared one user.

About the birthday party

Aaradhya Bachchan turned 13 on November 16. Aishwarya shared pictures from Aaradhaya's birthday celebrations on Instagram. The carousel featured throwback pictures as Aishwarya remembered her father. Aishwarya's late father Krishnaraj Rai's birth anniversary falls on November 21.

In one picture, Aishwarya and Aaradhya can be seen folding hands with closed eyes before a garlanded and framed picture of the late Krishnaraj Rai. There was a picture of a balloon with the text “You're officially a teenager, Aaradhya” written on it. The final picture was of Aishwarya and Aaradhya from the birthday bash. Aishwarya held Aaradhya from behind and planted a kiss on her cheeks.

She shared the post writing, “Happy birthday to the eternal love of my life dearest daddy-ajjaa and my darling Aaradhya. My heart, my soul...forever and beyond."

Buzz around Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding

Earlier this year, the speculation around trouble between Aishwarya and the Bachchan family gained steam. It started when Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya arrived separately for Anant Ambani’s wedding in July. The rest of the Bachchan family - Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter Shweta, grandson Agastya Nanda, and granddaughter Navya Naveli made an appearance together.

The buzz grew after Abhishek or the Bachchan family did not wish Aishwarya on her birthday. They are yet to make a statement on the buzz. They got married to each other in 2007. They share a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born on November 16, 2011.