Did Alia Bhatt ignore Ananya Panday at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025? Fans dig out the truth. Watch

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal, among others, recently attended the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025. A video from the event soon went viral, showing Alia warmly greeting Vicky and a few others seated behind her. However, social media was quick to speculate that she had deliberately ‘ignored’ Ananya Panday, who was seated right beside her. Now, fans have uncovered the truth behind the much-talked-about moment. Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday recently met at the Filmfare Awards 2025.

Did Alia Bhatt ignore Ananya Panday?

The video from the event showed Alia excitedly walking towards Vicky to greet him with a hug, while Ananya watched as she was seated right next to him. After greeting Vicky, Alia sat beside Ananya but, instead of greeting her immediately, she acknowledged others seated behind her. This led to speculation that Alia had ignored Ananya.

However, fans have now unearthed another video which shows Alia cheerfully chatting with Ananya right after greeting everyone. The two were seen smiling and conversing during the event, effectively putting an end to the rumours.

For the unversed, Ananya won the Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy award at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 for her performance in Call Me Bae.

Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday’s upcoming films

Ananya is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The romantic comedy is directed by Sameer Vidwans and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film, which also stars Kartik Aaryan, is scheduled to release in theatres on December 25.

Alia, on the other hand, will next be seen in an action-packed avatar in YRF’s spy universe film Alpha. The film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles and is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2026. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline, in which she will be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.