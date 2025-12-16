Did Vicky Kaushal show his baby boy's pictures to Alia Bhatt? Her adorable reaction has fans convinced. Watch

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal embraced parenthood in November this year when they welcomed their baby boy. Fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their newborn. However, it seems Alia Bhatt may already be living that dream. Alia and Vicky recently met at an awards event, and their photos have fans convinced that Vicky showed her pictures of his baby boy. Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt attended the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025.

Vicky Kaushal shows his baby boy's pics to Alia Bhatt?

Alia appeared delighted to meet Vicky at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 and greeted him with a warm hug before sitting beside him. Several photos and videos of the two surfaced online. In a couple of pictures, Vicky is seen smiling as he shows something on his phone to Alia. She instantly broke into an uncontrollable smile and shyly covered her face, trying to hide her childlike joy. She looked visibly overwhelmed.

Alia’s heartwarming reaction has convinced fans that Vicky was showing her pictures of his baby boy. One comment read, “Vicky probably showing baby Kaushal pics to Alia. This is so cute.” Another wrote, “Universal baby dad rule: always show your baby photos to your co-workers.” Another user commented, “NGL, this is kinda cute,” while another said, “Seeing her reaction, I want to see the baby so badly now.” One fan summed it up by calling it “a wholesome moment.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s baby

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a private yet grand wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The couple dated for a brief period before getting married and making their relationship official. In November this year, they welcomed their baby boy and shared the news with a sweet post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.”

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film

After impressing audiences with their chemistry in Raazi, Alia and Vicky are set to share the screen once again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor in a lead role and is currently under production. It is expected to release in 2026.