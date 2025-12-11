Did Dhurandhar actor Saumya Tandon take a jab at YRF spyverse with ‘heroines on beaches’ comment? She clarifies

Actor Saumya Tandon, who plays Ulfat Hasin in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and is paired opposite Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait, recently defended the film against claims of misogyny. When a comment she made about ‘heroines on beaches’ was taken as a jab at the YRF spy universe, she clarified. Saumya Tandon plays Ulfat Hasin in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar and is paired opposite Akshaye Khanna.

Saumya Tandon denies taking a dig at YRF spyverse

Saumya replied to a comment on X (formerly Twitter) about how male-dominated Dhurandhar was. While agreeing to that, she denied the film was misogynistic, writing, “They aren’t beaten, objectified, or shown as one of many wives, even though that society could have allowed it.” She also added, “Sorry that the grain of this story doesn’t allow for glamorous heroines singing songs on exotic beaches, that may work for other scripts, but not in this one.”

When reports claimed that Saumya had taken a dig at YRF’s spy universe with the beach comment, she denied it. The actor wrote, “And I’m not taking a jab at anyone at all. I enjoy every kind of film- romance on beaches, mountain love stories, songs, dance, everything. But this film simply didn’t have that grain or need. So please don’t print what I didn’t say.”

For the unversed, the YRF Spyverse comprises the films Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023), and War 2 (2025). The next film from the universe is Alpha (2026), starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, along with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi with Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles.

Drawing inspiration from real-life events, the film delves into the geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan in the early 2000s. Ranveer plays Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian who infiltrates the crime syndicate in Pakistan. Dhurandhar 2 is slated to be released in theatres on March 19, 2026.