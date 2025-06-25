Did Esha Gupta date cricketer Hardik Pandya? Actor finally spills the beans

Esha Gupta puts an end to the rumours

Talking about the linkup rumours with Hardik Pandya, Esha said, “Yeah, for some time we were talking. I don’t think we were dating, but yeah, we were talking for a couple of months. We were at that ‘maybe it will happen, maybe it won’t’ stage. It ended before we even reached the dating stage. So it wasn’t dating-dating. We met once or twice, that’s it. So yeah, as I said, it was a couple of months and then it ended."

When asked if a relationship was ever a real possibility, Esha candidly replied that "maybe it could have happened", but things fizzled out quickly. Timing and compatibility, she shared, didn’t quite match up. “There was no drama or bitterness. It just wasn’t meant to be,” she added.

Esha also discussed the controversy surrounding Hardik's comments on Koffee With Karan, clarifying that the backlash didn't impact her since they were no longer in touch. It is interesting to note that when the episode aired in 2019, Esha was one of the few celebrities who publicly called it out for its misogynistic tone.

More about Esha

Esha was last seen in Ek Badnaam Aashram 3 Part 2 on MX Player alongside Bobby Deol. She also played DCP Laxmi Rathi in One Day: Justice Delivered. It is believed that she might have joined the cast of Hera Pheri 3, though an official confirmation is awaited.