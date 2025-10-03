Did Homebound makers compensate the real-life family with only 10,000? Neeraj Ghaywan sets the record straight

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan has responded to growing concerns over reports that the family whose real-life story inspired his recent film Homebound was compensated with only ₹10,000. In a detailed statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Neeraj clarified that the amount being cited was a personal gesture from him during his early research and in no way reflects the full extent of the compensation the family received. Neeraj Ghaywan addressed concerns regarding a ₹ 10,000 compensation to the family, inspiring Homebound, clarifying it was a personal gesture.

Neeraj addresses the low compensation concerns

“Some of you have expressed concerns about reports claiming that the family whose life inspired Homebound was compensated with a mere ₹10,000, a shamefully low amount,” Neeraj wrote. “I want to clarify that this sum was a small token I personally gave to Ram Charan ji (Amrit’s father) many years ago during my initial research, simply as a parting gesture.”

He emphasised that the figure being circulated has been taken out of context and does not represent the actual support or respect extended to the family.

“Please do not mistake this for the full extent of the compensation provided. Neither I, nor the producers would ever reduce such a deeply personal story to such a pittance,” he added. “The families’ contributions are invaluable and deeply meaningful to me. We have honoured their trust and stories with sincere respect and significant support.”

Neeraj also shared that the individuals whose lives inspired Homebound, Amrit and Saiyub, have expressed their happiness with how their story was handled. He chose not to disclose the actual amount out of respect for the personal bond he shares with them.

“I personally don’t want to mention the number because that would disrespect the bond I share with Amrit and Saiyub, the original heroes of Homebound,” he concluded.

What inspired Homebound

The 2025 film Homebound draws its inspiration from journalist Basharat Peer's 2020 New York Times essay, Taking Amrit Home, which recounts the real-life journey of two migrant friends during India’s COVID-19 lockdown. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film follows the two men as they undertake a long and arduous journey across hundreds of kilometres, after losing their jobs and savings in the early days of the pandemic.

About Homebound

Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, was released theatrically on 26 September 2025 with a worldwide rollout. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film had its global premiere earlier at Cannes and was screened at TIFF, earning acclaim and serving as India’s entry for the Best International Feature Oscar. The film has earned ₹ 2.9 Cr worldwide so far, according to Sacnilk.