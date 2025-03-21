Menu Explore
Did Kiara Advani pip Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor by charging 15 crore for Yash's Toxic? Here's what we know

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
Mar 21, 2025 06:57 PM IST

Kiara Adavani is set to make her Kannada lamguage debut with Toxic, which stars Yash, alongside Nayanthara among others.

Kiara Advani is on a roll. The actor is reaping the benefits of her previous few films working well and her roles being noticed. In fact, even the box office failure of Game Changer has not seem to affected her star stature. Because if recent reports are anything to go by, the actor has become one of the highest-paid actresses in Indian cinema now. (Also read: Kiara Advani’s first look with Sidharth Malhotra after pregnancy reveal? A dreamy 51K floral dress we can’t get over)

Kiara Advani is starring in Toxic, her first Kannada film.(Photo: Instagram)
Kiara Advani is starring in Toxic, her first Kannada film.(Photo: Instagram)

Kiara Advani's reported fees for Toxic

Kiara is set to debut in Kannada cinema with south superstar Yash in the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the actor is charging a whopping fee of 15 crore for her role in the film. The film also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Achyut Kumar, and Akshay Oberoi.

If the 15 crore is indeed accurate, Kiara is behind only Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone in the list of highest-paid Indian actresses. The two stars charge in excess of 20 crore per film. With Toxic, Kiara is moving past more established stars like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and even Kareena Kapoor now.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The movie is being filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English languages. According to IMDB, the film, set in the bygone era, is a gripping tale that unfolds in the coastal paradise of Goa, where a powerful drug cartel pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and a vibrant cult.

Kiara Advani pregnancy

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Kiara announced her pregnancy with husband-actor Sidharth Malhotra last month. The actor, who was supposed to star along with Ranveer Singh in the upcoming Don 3, has reportedly pulled out of the film to focus on motherhood.

Follow Us On