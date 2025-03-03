Kiara Advani’s first look with Sidharth Malhotra after pregnancy reveal? A dreamy 51K floral dress we can’t get over

Parents-to-be Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani turned heads with their stylish airport appearance. The couple, who recently announced they are expecting their first child, made their first public outing together post the big news as they jetted off from Mumbai. Kiara Advani dazzles in floral maxi dress during stylish airport outing with Sidharth Malhotra. (Instagram)

While Sidharth kept it effortlessly cool, all eyes were on Kiara, who radiated elegance in a stunning floral maxi dress that was simply too chic to ignore. Let's break down her look and find out more about this fabulous outfit. (Also read: Kiara Advani proves she’s the queen of monochrome fashion in head-turning black ensemble worth over ₹3 lakh. See pics )

Kiara Advani rocks chic floral dress

Kiara's dress is a vision of elegance, featuring delicate spaghetti straps, a sleek straight neckline, and a flowy silhouette that drapes beautifully around her. The flared design adds a touch of dreamy movement, making it a standout piece. The multicoloured floral print against a crisp white backdrop creates a stunning symphony of colours, while the vibrant orange accents at the top and hemline add a striking pop of contrast, elevating the entire look.

How much her outfit costs

If you're swooning over Kiara's dreamy dress and want to make it a part of your wardrobe, we've got you covered. Her outfit is from the shelves of the brand Alemais and comes with a price tag of ₹51,406.

Kiara styled her look with a beige tote bag, sleek white Hermès flats, and a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses. Her makeup look included a dewy base, flushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a soft pink lipstick that perfectly complemented her outfit. As for her luscious locks, she styled them in soft curls, leaving them loose in a middle partition, rounding off her look with absolute perfection.

On the work front

On the professional front, Kiara was last seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. She is currently busy filming Toxic with Yash and has two major projects in the pipeline—War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.