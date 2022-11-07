Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Did you know Kiran Rao had a blink and miss cameo in Dil Chahta Hai?

Did you know Kiran Rao had a blink and miss cameo in Dil Chahta Hai?

Published on Nov 07, 2022 06:45 AM IST

Kiran Rao was spotted in a scene in Dil Chahta Hai which had Aamir Khan rushing to hide behind a plant in order to avoid another woman who accompanied her.

Kiran Rao in a still from Dil Chahta Hai.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Filmmaker Kiran Rao is celebrating her 49th birthday on Monday. She has worked as an assistant director on Ashutosh Gowariker’s blockbuster films like Lagaan and Swades. However, long before learning the ropes of direction by assisting Mira Nair on Monsoon Wedding and then working on these films, Kiran had also appeared in a short role in Aamir Khan’s 2001 film, Dil Chahta Hai. Little did they know that they would go on to get married four years later. Also read: Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan sing birthday song for actor's mom Zeenat Hussain. Watch

Kiran had made a blink and miss appearance in a scene in Dil Chahta Hai that had Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna waiting at a hotel. Kiran arrived with two friends in a printed blue halter top and yellow sarong. She sported shoulder-length curly hair. However, it was her friend in a red top who was the central figure in the scene. As soon as Aamir spotted the girl in red top, he rushed to hide behind a plant kept beside them to avoid meeting her. The girl walked ahead to meet Akshaye and Saif while Kiran and the other guy walked in another direction.

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Dil Chahta Hai had Aamir, Saif and Akshaye in lead roles. They played the role of three college graduates trying to figure out the purpose of their lives and their relationships. Kiran then worked as an assistant director on sets of Lagaan which had Aamir Khan in the lead role of a village lad who takes the challenge of beating the ruling Britishers in a cricket match.

Aamir had met Kiran on the sets of the film. During those days, he was dealing with the trauma post his divorce with first wife Reena Dutta and found support in Kiran. They got married in 2005 and welcomed son Azad Rao Khan via surrogacy. They announced their separation in 2021 and continue to co-parent Azad.

Kiran made her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat in 2011. The film starred Aamir, Prateik Babbar, Monica Dogra and Kriti Malhotra.

