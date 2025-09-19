Didn't find Tamannaah Bhatia's song Ghafoor in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood? Here's why it was missing

A lot of people were waiting to watch Tamannaah Bhatia's song Ghafoor in Aryan Khan's web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, but were left disappointed to see the song was not a part of it. That led to confusion on social media with many wondering if it had been axed from the show. The makers have now come forward to clear the air. Tamannaah Bhatia also attended the premiere night of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Truth behind Tamannaah's song Ghafoor

While promoting the series, Tamannaah’s Ghafoor was highlighted as a major attraction and created quite the buzz among fans. Viewers were eagerly anticipating the track to appear in one of the seven episodes, but to their disappointment, it was missing from the final cut.

The song’s absence soon triggered speculation on social media, with many assuming it had been dropped at the last minute. One social media user wondered, “Tamu Song Deleted Because of Censor Issues 😭 #Ghafoor. #Tamannaah #TamannaahBhatia.”

After sensing the buzz, the makers of the series, Red Chillies Entertainment, have clarified that Ghafoor was never meant to be a part of the show itself. Instead, it was created as a promotional video. The makers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm that the full promotional video will be released separately.

"#Ghafoor -Promotional Video Out Tomorrow." the production house posted while sharing a picture of the actor.

“Instead of a promo video, including this song in the show would have had a greater impact,” one social media user posted, with another sharing, “We need the uncut version.”

About Ba***ds of Bollywood

The satire on the Hindi film industry premiered on Netflix today (September 18), following a special screening for industry insiders yesterday. The series earned glowing reviews at the screening, and now audiences too seem thoroughly impressed. Viewers are hailing Aryan’s razor-sharp direction, witty humour, and refreshing take on Bollywood, calling the show a complete paisa-vasool entertainer.

The show stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles along with Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal. Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Rajat Bedi, Gautami Kapoor and Manish Chaudhari in key roles. The show also features starry cameos of Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan among others.