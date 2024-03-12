 Diljit Dosanjh visits monastery and spends time with monks; calls it ‘one love’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Diljit Dosanjh visits monastery and spends time with monks; calls it ‘one love’

Diljit Dosanjh visits monastery and spends time with monks; calls it ‘one love’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 12, 2024 06:20 AM IST

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram and X to share a video of him visiting a monastery.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh shared the latest page from his travel diaries. He took to Instagram and X to share a video which saw him visiting a monastery and spending time with monks. The actor was recently in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, shaking a leg with the locals. (Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh shows off his moves and dances with the locals of Kinnaur. Watch)

Diljit Dosanjh shared a glimpse of his visit to the monastery
Diljit Dosanjh shared a glimpse of his visit to the monastery

Diljit visits monastery

Diljit first shared a video with his squad, shooting a fun video with them in snow-capped mountains that he captioned, “Naina Da Kehna.” He gives the song Naina from Crew a hilarious twist, to which Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted with heart and smiley emojis. In the video, he and his friends can be seen having fun in the snow.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In another, he can be seen joining the locals to sing a traditional song. He also sang them one of his songs.

In his latest video, Diljit shared a sneak-peek of his visit to a monastery. He captioned the video, ‘One Love’ in which he spends ample time with the monks at the monastery. He also gifts one of the young monks a sweatshirt. As he leaves, the monks gift him a scroll.

Mahasivaratri in Kinnaur

Diljit shared a set of pictures last week, wishing fans a Maha Shivaratri, writing, “Shiv Aaeya. Happy Maha Shivratri. (sic)” In the pictures, he can be seen visiting a temple and spending time with the locals. Another set of pictures and videos saw him write just ‘love.’

Diljit danced with the locals to a folk song. Dressed in a black sweater and matching joggers, he completed the look with an orange turban. In the video, he can be seen dancing on a mountain road, wishing everyone on the occasion. “I did a different dance form today, pahadi jhumar. I don’t know the lyrics, but I danced,” he said in the video.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On