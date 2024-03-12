Diljit Dosanjh visits monastery and spends time with monks; calls it ‘one love’
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram and X to share a video of him visiting a monastery.
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh shared the latest page from his travel diaries. He took to Instagram and X to share a video which saw him visiting a monastery and spending time with monks. The actor was recently in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, shaking a leg with the locals. (Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh shows off his moves and dances with the locals of Kinnaur. Watch)
Diljit visits monastery
Diljit first shared a video with his squad, shooting a fun video with them in snow-capped mountains that he captioned, “Naina Da Kehna.” He gives the song Naina from Crew a hilarious twist, to which Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted with heart and smiley emojis. In the video, he and his friends can be seen having fun in the snow.
In another, he can be seen joining the locals to sing a traditional song. He also sang them one of his songs.
In his latest video, Diljit shared a sneak-peek of his visit to a monastery. He captioned the video, ‘One Love’ in which he spends ample time with the monks at the monastery. He also gifts one of the young monks a sweatshirt. As he leaves, the monks gift him a scroll.
Mahasivaratri in Kinnaur
Diljit shared a set of pictures last week, wishing fans a Maha Shivaratri, writing, “Shiv Aaeya. Happy Maha Shivratri. (sic)” In the pictures, he can be seen visiting a temple and spending time with the locals. Another set of pictures and videos saw him write just ‘love.’
Diljit danced with the locals to a folk song. Dressed in a black sweater and matching joggers, he completed the look with an orange turban. In the video, he can be seen dancing on a mountain road, wishing everyone on the occasion. “I did a different dance form today, pahadi jhumar. I don’t know the lyrics, but I danced,” he said in the video.
