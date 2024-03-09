Diljit Dosanjh shows off his moves and dances with the locals of Kinnaur. Watch

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram to share pictures and videos of his latest trip to Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. The post show him spending time with the locals, who can be seen wearing traditional hats. (Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh makes his own hilarious dub of Ambani bash performance, mentions Kareena Kapoor's 'lambi baah' and more) Diljit Dosanjh showed off his moves as he danced with the locals(Instagram)

The posts

Diljit shared a set of pictures on Friday, wishing fans a Maha Shivaratri, writing, “Shiv Aaeya. Happy Maha Shivratri. (sic)” In the pictures he can be seen visiting a temple with his squad and sitting with the locals. Another set of pictures and videos saw him write just ‘love.’ Diljit danced with the locals to a folk song. Dressed in a black sweater and matching joggers, he completed the look with an orange turban. In the video, he can be seen dancing on a mountain road, wishing everyone a Maha Shivaratri. “I did a different dance form today, pahadi jhumar. I don’t know the lyrics, but I danced,” he says in the video.

Numerous fans were happy he had fun in Kinnaur, with one fan writing, “Diljeet paaji with Kinnaur rich culture.” Another wrote, “Paaji tussi Kinnaur aaye si. (You came to Kinnaur)” Another hoped that he loved the hospitality there, writing, “Hope you loved the hospitality of Kinnauris.”

Upcoming work

Diljit will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s biopic Amar Singh Chamkila. The film, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, will steam on Netflix from April 12. Amar Singh Chamkila is based on the real-life story of the Punjabi singer and his wife who were assassinated at a young age. He will also star in Jai Singh Rathore’s Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

Talking about Amar Singh Chamkila at the Netflix event, he said, “When I learnt Bollywood is making a film on Chamkila, I wondered what they would make. I made it, I made a film called Jodi, I didn’t get the rights for it, so I turned it fictional. I thought they wouldn’t be able to make it. When the pandemic hit and Jodi wasn’t released, I got a call from Imtiaz sir. I thought I was getting sued but he wanted to cast me in his film instead.”

