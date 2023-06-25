Dimple Kapadia vibing with nephew Karan Kapadia will make you go wow, fans call her ‘cool’ as Twinkle teases her

Twinkle Khanna has shared a video of her mom and actor Dimple Kapadia and nephew Karan Kapadia vibing to his new single, Tere Bina. The veteran actor can be seen singing along and enjoying the mood. Taking a dig at her, Twinkle said her actions confuse her on a daily basis. Also read: Former R&AW chief Vikram Sood refuses to waste time on Pathaan, laughs over love story with 'ISI agent' Dimple Kapadia and Karan Kapadia are seen grooving to his new song Tere Bina.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “This is all things amazing! @karankapadiaofficial just dropped a new song called Tere Bina which is out now on all platforms and I can safely say it is already my favourite song of year. P.S And I am not quite sure what mom is doing in the background but then her actions fox me on a daily basis.”

Fans react to Dimple's video

However, fans of Dimple loved the video. One of them wrote, “OMG look at your mom vibing the hell out of that song. It's a great song btw.” Another said, “Hahaha. I know what you mean. But she can do anything and still look cool doing it.” One more said, “She’s a cool mom.” A comment also read: “My daughter comments same When I behave this way”. Some similar comments also read: “Your mum needs to have her own Instagram. She's such an icon”. An ardent fan of Dimple went on to write, “Your mom made the 80s and 90s cool. She was a league of her own. Love the movies and music of that era, Dimple Kapadia fantastic actress and stunner, as a straight woman much younger to her girl crushed and wanted to be like her.”

More about Karan Kapadia

Karan Kapadia just released his single Tere Bina. He has worked as an assitant director on films like Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Raavan, Luck By Chance and Hawaizaada. Karan is the son of Dimple's late sister Simple Kapadia.

Dimple's films and shows this year

Dimple is riding high on the success of Pathaan in which she played the head of the Joint Operations and Covert Research who sacrifices her life for the nation. She was also seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in which she played Ranbir Kapoor's mom. She recently featured in Homi Adajania's web series titled Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo in which she played a village matriarch, who leads a drug cartel.

The 65-year-old said in a recent interview with PTI that she is passionate about her craft to an extent that she drives herself crazy and overlooks her health when engrossed in work. “I'm like a craving maniac... I forget my sleep, my food and I am 24/7 hyper. I drive myself sick with worry. I'm crazy. I don't like that about myself, but that's me. I can't help it. Maybe that works for me.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON