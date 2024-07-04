 Disha Patani pens a thank you note for Kalki 2898 AD team: Grateful to be a part of this beautiful journey | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Disha Patani pens a thank you note for Kalki 2898 AD team: Grateful to be a part of this beautiful journey

BySugandha Rawal
Jul 04, 2024 03:50 PM IST

Kalki 2898 AD is holding steady at the box office. The film, which was released on June 27., has now crossed the ₹700 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

As Nag Ashwin’s dystopian sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD continues its dominance at the box office, actor Disha Patani, who is seen in the role of Roxie, has penned a gratitude note for the team, thanking the director for leading the “legendary cast” to success. Also read: Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 7: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film crosses 700 crore mark

Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.
The actor also praised her co-star Prabhas for taking care of everyone during the shoot of the film. She shared a picture of Prabhas on a flight while writing the note.

Disha’s gratitude note

The actor took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming note for the whole team of the film. Through the note, she lauded the director for creating the “crazy sci-fi” world in a very beautiful way.

Disha wrote, “Thank you @nag_ ashwin for creating this crazy sci-fi world in the most beautiful way, integrating Indian history and science, you're truly a creative genius sharing conversations with you about anime was my highlight of being on your set. Thank you bhairava @actorprabhas for being the sweetest co-star ever and taking care of everyone. Shout out to the women in charge @priyankacdutt @swapnaduttchalasani for bringing it to life, you guys are inspirational @djordjevla you're a magician (sic).”

Concluding the note, she shared, “Honoured to be a part of such a legendary cast, hats off to the whole team who worked sleepless nights to create this spectacle. And lastly, thanks to my team D who worked so hard to bring Roxie to life I'm grateful to be a part of this beautiful journey. let's goo #kalki2898ad”.

Her Insta story.
About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is receiving widespread praise from fans and the industry. The 3D sci-fi spectacle also stars Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana.

Kalki 2898 AD is billed as a fusion of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction. The film was released globally on June 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Disha Patani pens a thank you note for Kalki 2898 AD team: Grateful to be a part of this beautiful journey
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 04, 2024
