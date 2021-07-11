Disha Patani's latest bikini picture gets a reaction from Krishna Shroff, see here

Disha Patani set the temperatures soaring with her latest picture on Instagram. Taking to the social media platform on Sunday, the actor shared a picture in which she was seen wearing a cheetah printed bikini while she posed by the seashore.

Covered in sand, Disha Patani looked at the camera with the bright sun behind her. She shared the picture with a sun emoji used in the caption. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff took to the comments section and dropped red-hot faced emojis, presumably expressing that she found Disha's picture hot.

Several fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section to show their love towards the picture.





Disha frequently shares photos and videos on her social media platform to keep her fans posted about her whereabouts. Recently, she also shared a video in which she was seen performing to the hit English track Kiss Me More, by Doja Cat. The song is popular on various social media platforms, including Instagram.

Sharing a glimpse of the video on Instagram earlier this week, Disha said, "#kissmemore dance cover choreography improvisation and taught by one of my favourites @ankan_sen7 shot by super talented @shariquealy choreography @avemoves @dojacat." Her rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff took to the comments to say, "This is so cool."

Disha and Tiger have been long rumoured to be dating. While the couple has their lips sealed regarding the relationship, Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff recently said that the Baaghi actor is happy around Disha.

"Every time we hang out, it is always jokes and laughs. There's never a serious moment and a dull moment. I think it is cool, I am happy to see my brother who has someone - a friend, best friend or a close friend or whatever they wanna call their relationship. It is cool to see him happy, to see him be able to be himself around someone. Because in his industry that's very rare, to be able to have (someone) outside your family. And I think as long as he is happy and she is happy - they are always laughing. We all have a great time together. I mean, it's great. I want to see my brother happy at the end of the day. As long as he is happy, I am happy," she recently told Times Now.