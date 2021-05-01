Don’t let your guard down even post recovery: Covid-19 survivors urge

The battle against Covid-19 rages on in the country with the second wave taking a toll on human life. And in these testing times, celebrities who have recovered from infection and fought the virus successfully, share some do’s and donts’ which helped them, while also urging people to follow protocols even if they have recovered from Covid-19.

Aftab Shivdasani

Even today, despite being a Covid-19 survivor, I wear my mask when I step out of the house. I carry my sanitiser at all times. These are the precautions that we’ve to take as responsible citizens. We’ve to make sure that we don’t contract it again. There are a lot of cases which we’ve heard of where people have been infected twice. So, we must tread with utmost caution.

Nikki Tamboli recently recovered from Covid-19

Nikki Tamboli

Having the infection and living with the virus was a harrowing experience. For those who think that once they’ve recovered, they can’t get it again, they’re mistaken. This isn’t the time for complacency but this is when you get all the more careful. Follow protocols and continue to take all precautions that we’ve been taking for the past one year is what I would suggest people to do. And yes, don’t panic if you’ve tested positive.

Himani Shivpuri

Himani Shivpuri

There’s no guarantee that even if you’ve had it once, you can’t have it again. People have got Covid-19 twice and even thrice and even after first or both the doses of vaccination. This is just a thing that you should never take for granted. Mask up at all times when stepping out. We also have to make sure that besides protecting ourselves, we should also not endanger the lives of people round us. Wear double masks every time.

Rajesh Kumar

Rajesh Kumar

The basic thing is keep yourself away from the crowd. Don’t step out at all if it’s not an emergency. Right now with the situation, we all are susceptible. But it’s my humble request that people should not panic especially with what’s happening around. Just keep a positive frame of mind for the body to function at ease. This is the time when you’ve to focus on your immunity and happiness. Seek medical attention when needed. But don’t drop your guard at all.

Seema Pahwa

Seema Pahwa

It is your individual responsibility that the moment you feel sick, you must isolate yourself immediately so that people around you can be saved. When I contracted Covid-19, no one in my family got it because I didn’t get out of my room at all. Consult doctors and have medicines. Even after testing negative, we must not immediately expose ourselves to others. Be disciplined and keep your immunity strong. People who are a bit on the weaker side in terms of health, they should be extra cautious.