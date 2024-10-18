Eisha Singh snaps at Bigg Boss as he reminds her to speak only in Hindi; fans want ‘badtameez’ contestant out of house

Every season, Bigg Boss house gets a rebel and it seems like Eisha Singh is trying to fit into this role this time. On the latest episode of the show, Eisha was repeatedly asked by Bigg Boss not to in English and choose only Hindi for her conversations. She got frustrated and snapped at him. (Also read: Salman Khan shoots for Bigg Boss 18 with additional security measures: 60 security guards, no outsiders policy) Eisha Singh has declared that she won't be talking in Hindi in the Bigg Boss house.

Nahi karni Hindi mein baat!

The video shows Eisha in bed with Chum Darang sitting next to her. They are talking about a recent clash in the house when Eisha transitions into English. Bigg Boss' voiceover reminds her, “Eisha, sirf Hindi mein hi baat karein (speak only in Hindi).” She snaps at him, “Nahi karni Hindi mein baat, nahi hota mujh se Hindi mein baat (No, I don't want to speak in Hindi. I can't do it). I express myself better in English. I don't know how to speak in Hindi.”

As she continued chatting with Chum, she switched to English a second time and a second reminder sounded from the speakers. “Nahi horai hai Hindi mein baat (I am not using Hindi)!” she screamed at the top of her lungs. When a third warning came in, she threw up her arms and said, “Nahi I will not. I will not talk in Hindi.”

Fans call her rude

Fans of the show called her a brat for it. Considering she is a Hindi TV actor and belongs to Madhya Pradesh, expecting her to speak Hindi is fairly logical. “Serial mein kaise achi ban kar ghumti hain ye log, real mein itni badtameez hoti hain (They act so demure in TV serials bu are so rude in real life)," wrote a person. “Language which makes what you are today, your household audience is Hindi Speaking audience. And now you are telling this to Hindi Language,” wrote another. “To apne ghar chle jao agar hindi me baat nahi karni to (Go back to your house if you don't want to speak in Hindi).”

Others got flashbacks to Shalin Bhanot, who was part of the 17th season. He too put up arms against Bigg Boss when asked to speak in Hindi.

Eisha has starred in Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Ishq Subhan Allah and Sirf Tum.