Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 3: Harshvardhan Rane film crosses 20 crore. Did it overtake Thamma?

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 3: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is maintaining its momentum at the box office despite marginal dips in collection after the Diwali holiday. The film had a promising start at the ticket window on Diwali, and in the two days since, it has maintained its hold while not exactly setting the cash registers ringing either. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 3: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa star in this romantic drama.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office update

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat opened at a healthy ₹9 crore net in India on Tuesday. On its second day, the film registered a drop of just 14% as it brought in ₹7.75 crore. On Thursday, the third day of its release, the Milap Zaveri film added a further ₹6 crore to its kitty, taking its domestic haul after three days to ₹22.75 crore. The drop in collections for the film on Thursday was just over 22%.

In comparison, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma, which also released in theatres on the same day, saw its collections drop by 33% on the same day. Even as Thamma collected more money on account of having a wider release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has maintained a better hold over the weekdays. Its total drop from Tuesday to Thursday has been just 33%, while Thamma has dipped by almost 50% in the same time period.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will now look forward to the weekend, with the makers hoping that the film can see some increase in collections, particularly over Saturday and Sunday. If the film manages to cross ₹50 crore net by Sunday, it will be a victory for the makers, as the film has been mounted on a modest budget of just ₹25 crore.

All about Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, along with Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, and Ananth Narayan Mahadevan. The film received lukewarm reviews, but has been appreciated by the audiences, particularly in non-metro cities.