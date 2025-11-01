Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat producer Anshul Garg knew his film 'would get fewer screens' than Thamma: ‘It hasn’t impacted…’

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat producer Anshul Garg has opened up his film clashing at the box office with Thamma, adding that he knew "we would get fewer screens." Speaking with News 18, Anshul revealed that he knew about it as Dinesh Vijay's Maddock Films "is a very big company." (L) Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in Thamma.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat producer knew his film would get fewer screens

Anshul said that even though Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat got fewer screens it didn't impact them. "Even if we look at the box offices for Diwali in the last few years, last year also Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa clashed and they earned around ₹70 crore each. I knew that we would get fewer screens. I knew it because Maddock Films (Production house owned by Dinesh Vijay) is a very big company and they’ve produced such big films and PVR is distributing their film," he said.

Anshul Garg talks about screen count of both films

“But the kind of capacity we needed, I think it was sufficient for us, and it actually worked for us. Since we had fewer screenings, we saw housefull. Eventually, we got the shows also because the screen count share started from 70-30 but now it has come to 45-55 ratio. I think it hasn’t impacted us a lot. People anyway visit theatres to watch movies during this festive time. So if one has to travel 2 KMs extra to watch my movie, they’ll do it," he added.

About Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, Thamma

Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, faced a clash with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Thamma. It is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Dinesh Jain and Anshul Garg, with co-producer Raghav Sharma.

Thamma, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. It is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and stars Ayushmann, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.

Both films released in theatres on October 21. As per Sacnilk.com, Thamma earned ₹111.40 crore nett and Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat collected ₹57.65 crore nett in India so far.