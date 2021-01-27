Ekta Kapoor hosts grand birthday bash for son Ravie: Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Neelam attend, see pics
- Several Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar; Riteish Deshmukh and his wife, Genelia; Sussanne Khan; and Neelam Kothari Soni, were spotted at the birthday party of Ekta Kapoor's son, Ravie.
Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Karan Johar, and Sussanne Khan were among the several Bollywood celebrities who attended the birthday party of Ekta Kapoor's son, Ravie, who turned two on Wednesday.
Pictures of Karan, accompanied by his twins -- Yash and Roohi -- and Riteish and Genelia, who arrived with their sons, Riaan and Rahyl, have been shared online. Also spotted was jewellery designer, Neelam Kothari Soni, who recently appeared in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, and discussed a potential acting comeback on the show with Ekta. Neelam attended the party with her daughter, Ahana Soni.
The film and television producer arrived with Ravie, and her nephew, Laksshya, the son of actor Tusshar Kapoor. Ekta welcomed Ravie through surrogacy in 2019. He is named after her father, veteran actor Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.
Earlier in the day, Ekta wished Ravie a happy birthday with a selfie on Instagram. She wrote, “Happpiest bdayyyyy ravioli ! Nothing more to say but that u are my turning point landmark gift! I still get shocked ( in a good way) n say ‘ I’m ur mommy) I loveeeeeeee uuuuuuuuuuu.” Karan commented, “Happy birthday my darling Ravie!!!! Hugs and kisses from Yash Roohi and me."
Also read: Ekta Kapoor wishes son Ravie a happy birthday, says she still gets ‘shocked’ when she calls herself his mother
Ekta had hosted a grand birthday party for Ravie last year. Surveen Chawla, Sakshi Tanwar, Erica Fernandes, Karishma Tanna, Pragya Yadav and son Isana, Vikas Gupta and filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari were among the others spotted at the party.
Bobby Deol's wife, Tanya, once recalled the story of how the actor made moves on her by calling her in the dead of night, only to be ignored.
A picture of Khushi Kapoor and her cousin, Shanaya, taking dance lessons, is being widely shared online.
Masaba Gupta has thanked her mother, actor Neena Gupta, for keeping her grounded. "I have seen kids who are really bad at what they do, being told that they are kings and queens," she said.
Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently tied the knot with Natasha Dalal, has hinted that photographer Rohan Shrestha might soon get married, too. Rohan is rumoured to be dating Shraddha Kapoor.
