IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ekta Kapoor hosts grand birthday bash for son Ravie: Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Neelam attend, see pics
Riteish Deshmukh arrives with wife Genelia and sons, Neelam Kothari Soni poses with daughter Ahana at Ravie Kapoor's second birthday party. (Varinder Chawla)
Riteish Deshmukh arrives with wife Genelia and sons, Neelam Kothari Soni poses with daughter Ahana at Ravie Kapoor's second birthday party. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Ekta Kapoor hosts grand birthday bash for son Ravie: Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Neelam attend, see pics

  • Several Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar; Riteish Deshmukh and his wife, Genelia; Sussanne Khan; and Neelam Kothari Soni, were spotted at the birthday party of Ekta Kapoor's son, Ravie.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:22 PM IST

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Karan Johar, and Sussanne Khan were among the several Bollywood celebrities who attended the birthday party of Ekta Kapoor's son, Ravie, who turned two on Wednesday.

Pictures of Karan, accompanied by his twins -- Yash and Roohi -- and Riteish and Genelia, who arrived with their sons, Riaan and Rahyl, have been shared online. Also spotted was jewellery designer, Neelam Kothari Soni, who recently appeared in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, and discussed a potential acting comeback on the show with Ekta. Neelam attended the party with her daughter, Ahana Soni.


The film and television producer arrived with Ravie, and her nephew, Laksshya, the son of actor Tusshar Kapoor. Ekta welcomed Ravie through surrogacy in 2019. He is named after her father, veteran actor Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

Earlier in the day, Ekta wished Ravie a happy birthday with a selfie on Instagram. She wrote, “Happpiest bdayyyyy ravioli ! Nothing more to say but that u are my turning point landmark gift! I still get shocked ( in a good way) n say ‘ I’m ur mommy) I loveeeeeeee uuuuuuuuuuu.” Karan commented, “Happy birthday my darling Ravie!!!! Hugs and kisses from Yash Roohi and me."

Also read: Ekta Kapoor wishes son Ravie a happy birthday, says she still gets ‘shocked’ when she calls herself his mother

Ekta had hosted a grand birthday party for Ravie last year. Surveen Chawla, Sakshi Tanwar, Erica Fernandes, Karishma Tanna, Pragya Yadav and son Isana, Vikas Gupta and filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari were among the others spotted at the party.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ekta kapoor ravie kapoor karan johar kids sussanne khan neelam kothari neelam kothari soni

Related Stories

Ekta Kapoor with her son Ravie.
Ekta Kapoor with her son Ravie.
tv

Ekta Kapoor wishes son Ravie a happy birthday with sweet Instagram post

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Ekta Kapoor penned a sweet note for her son, Ravie, on his second birthday. She welcomed him via surrogacy in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Hrithik Roshan celebrated his birthday on January 10.
Hrithik Roshan celebrated his birthday on January 10.
bollywood

Pre-teen Hrithik Roshan and Ekta Kapoor shake a leg in major throwback video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:00 PM IST
A video of Hrithik Roshan and Ekta Kapoor, dancing together at a party as children, is being widely shared online. Watch here.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Riteish Deshmukh arrives with wife Genelia and sons, Neelam Kothari Soni poses with daughter Ahana at Ravie Kapoor's second birthday party. (Varinder Chawla)
Riteish Deshmukh arrives with wife Genelia and sons, Neelam Kothari Soni poses with daughter Ahana at Ravie Kapoor's second birthday party. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Ekta Kapoor hosts grand birthday bash for son Ravie: KJo, Riteish, Neelam attend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • Several Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar; Riteish Deshmukh and his wife, Genelia; Sussanne Khan; and Neelam Kothari Soni, were spotted at the birthday party of Ekta Kapoor's son, Ravie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Baazigar.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Baazigar.
bollywood

When Shah Rukh Khan secretly pinched Kajol during a romantic scene in Baazigar

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:50 PM IST
During an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol talked about how she could not get a romantic scene in Baazigar right and how he had to surreptitiously pinch her to get the desired reaction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Malhotra captioned the photo, “Because Sanskar...#berniesanders” (Photo: Instagram/sidmalhotra)
Sidharth Malhotra captioned the photo, “Because Sanskar...#berniesanders” (Photo: Instagram/sidmalhotra)
bollywood

Bollywood goes all out with a Bernie Sanders meme fest

By Sanchita Kalra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:24 PM IST
US Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders, clicked sitting on a chair with his mask and mittens triggered a meme fest among Bollywood celebs
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bobby Deol's wife, Tanya, keeps a low profile.
Bobby Deol's wife, Tanya, keeps a low profile.
bollywood

When Bobby Deol courted wife Tanya by cold calling her 'at an absurd hour'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Bobby Deol's wife, Tanya, once recalled the story of how the actor made moves on her by calling her in the dead of night, only to be ignored.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani is expecting her first child with Rohit Reddy.
Anita Hassanandani is expecting her first child with Rohit Reddy.
bollywood

Anita Hassanandani channels ‘Beyonce vibes’ in stunning maternity photoshoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy took to Instagram to share pictures from her stunning maternity shoot. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol in Soldier.
Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol in Soldier.
bollywood

Preity Zinta says she felt like Bobby Deol's ‘personal assistant' during Soldier

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Preity Zinta recalled special memories from the shoot of Soldier as she wished her co-star Bobby Deol on his birthday. She revealed that she doubled up as his 'personal assistant' in New Zealand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor are gearing up for Bollywood debut.
Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor are gearing up for Bollywood debut.
bollywood

Khushi takes lessons in classical Indian dance with cousin Shanaya, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:02 PM IST
  • A picture of Khushi Kapoor and her cousin, Shanaya, taking dance lessons, is being widely shared online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit celebrated the completion of 32 years of Ram Lakhan.
Madhuri Dixit celebrated the completion of 32 years of Ram Lakhan.
bollywood

Madhuri celebrates 32 years of Ram Lakhan, can you recognize others in this pic?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to share a then-and-now collage of actors from her 1989 film Ram Lakhan as it completed 32 years since its release in 1989. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty reveals why she married Raj Kundra, calls him 'phenomenal father'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty said that she was drawn to Raj Kundra as he is good at heart. She added that their children, Viaan and Samisha, are lucky to have a 'phenomenal father' like him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba Gupta in Masaba Masaba.
Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba Gupta in Masaba Masaba.
bollywood

Masaba says she's seen 'kids who're bad at their jobs being told they're kings'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • Masaba Gupta has thanked her mother, actor Neena Gupta, for keeping her grounded. "I have seen kids who are really bad at what they do, being told that they are kings and queens," she said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot on Sunday.
bollywood

Inside Varun Dhawan-Natasha wedding: Groom’s entry on a bike to jaimala ceremony

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:34 PM IST
New pictures from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding are doing the rounds on social media. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamannaah and Virat Kohli have been sent notices by the Kerala High Court.
Tamannaah and Virat Kohli have been sent notices by the Kerala High Court.
bollywood

Kerala HC notices to Tamannaah, Virat Kohli for endorsing online card games

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Malayalam actor Aju Varghese, who are the brand ambassadors of online rummy games, have been sent notices by the Kerala HV.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor promoting their film Street Dancer 3D.(Varinder Chawla)
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor promoting their film Street Dancer 3D.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Varun Dhawan hints Shraddha Kapoor, Rohan Shrestha might get married soon

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:39 PM IST
  • Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently tied the knot with Natasha Dalal, has hinted that photographer Rohan Shrestha might soon get married, too. Rohan is rumoured to be dating Shraddha Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhumi Pednekar said that she no longer gives negative comments on social media a lot of importance.
Bhumi Pednekar said that she no longer gives negative comments on social media a lot of importance.
bollywood

Bhumi on trolls: ‘If I listen to that one bad opinion, I have to be stupid’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Bhumi Pednekar said that she would get affected by trolls when she started her career in films. However, with time, she realised that her happiness is in her own hands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Mahie Gill was seen recently in the film Durgamati.
Actor Mahie Gill was seen recently in the film Durgamati.
bollywood

Mahie Gill: I miss watching myself on the big screen, but OTT is the future

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Actor Mahie Gill says OTT platforms offer ease of access to all strata of society, which is why they are best for making your content reach out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP